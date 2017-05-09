Dick Advocaat Appointed Netherlands Boss for 3rd Time

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Dick Advocaat has been appointed as the Netherlands manager for the third time, it was confirmed on Tuesday.



News that the 69-year-old is to leave Fenerbahce and be handed the job came via the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), per Football-Oranje:

As relayed by the Guardian, former Netherlands player Ruud Gullit will also join the setup as an assistant to Advocaat.

Christian Alminana/Getty Images

It's added the new manager will take over the post with the Oranje after the Turkish Cup is over, with his side still involved in the competition at the semi-final stage.

The KNVB sporting director, Hans van Breukelen, offered some insight into why Advocaat was chosen for a third term.

"There were two scenarios," he said, per the Guardian. "We opt for the longer term or we do everything that is possible to get to the 2018 World Cup. We chose the second scenario. It had to be a very experienced professional, preferably an authority."

The new boss needs to rally a national team that have suffered a dramatic slump as of late.

Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2016 UEFA European Championship despite an expansion to 24 teams. They are struggling to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 2018 as well; they're languishing down in fourth place in Group A after five games, having lost their most recent qualifier 2-0 to Bulgaria.

It means Advocaat has a big job to do. He has experience in the role, though, having overseen spells between 1992 and 1994 as well as a stint between 2002 and 2004.

As noted by NOW TV Sport, the KNVB seem to be going down a familiar road with this appointment:

The veteran boss took over Fenerbahce at the start of the 2016-17 season. The Istanbul giants are sat in third place in the Super Lig table and will host Istanbul BB in the second leg of their Turkish Cup semi-final on Wednesday, May 17; the first leg was a 2-2 draw.

In his first stint as Netherlands boss, Advocaat guided the Dutch to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup, before leaving for the manager's post at PSV Eindhoven. In 2004, his side made it to the semi-finals of the European Championships.

The squad he takes over may have struggled, but there is plenty of talent to work with. Virgil van Dijk and Stefan De Vrij can potentially be a superb centre-back pairing, while the likes of Memphis Depay, Quincy Promes and Riechedly Bazoer are all exciting prospects.