Barcelona Transfer News: Marco Verratti to Stay with PSG, Top Blaugrana Rumours

Marco Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli has said the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder will be staying put this summer and is happy in the French capital amid links with Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Per Football Italia, he told reporters: "[Verratti] will remain at PSG. Marco is happy in Paris, he has a contract until 2021 and he will definitely stay there.

"The will of PSG also has to be respected, it’s a club which loves him. We’ll meet the directors, but only to understand the project because the club remains ambitious and wants to win the Champions League."

Per Premium Sport (h/t Football Italia), Di Campli had previously spoken of his desire for a meeting with PSG regarding Verratti's future, prompting speculation he could be leaving this summer.

Per Calciomercato.com, Verratti is seen as the "perfect replacement" for Andres Iniesta, but Barca are also looking at Arsenal star Mesut Ozil as an alternative.

In truth, Verratti would be a more suitable replacement for Xavi Hernandez than Iniesta, though Ozil would be a strong candidate to take over from the latter.

Like Xavi, Verratti is a cool and composed midfield playmaker who typically dictates games from deep. He earned plenty of plaudits when PSG beat Barcelona 4-0 at the Parc des Princes earlier this season:

The Blaugrana have great need for his services after seeing their midfield decline in recent years with Xavi's departure and Iniesta ageing.

BeIN Sports' Phil Schoen explained the evolution of the team and Barcelona's failure to cope:

Verratti appears to be staying put for the time being in Paris, but Ozil's future could be in doubt as he has just one year remaining on his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Ozil operates further forward than Verratti, and like the Italian, he boasts the technical ability and intelligence to control the tempo of matches and create for the front three.

There remains a question mark over his ability to deliver in high-pressure games, but he coped admirably at Real Madrid as one of a number of stars, rather than one of two standout players at Arsenal that team-mates and fans look to in difficult situations.

As such, he would perhaps thrive at the Camp Nou with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez sharing the burden.

It wouldn't be surprising if he did leave Arsenal, and Ozil almost joined Barca before opting for Madrid, but any lingering loyalty for Los Blancos could see him turn down a move to Barcelona should they come calling.