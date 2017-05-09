Southampton vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal will be hoping to keep their slender hopes of a top-four finish alive in the Premier League on Wednesday when they visit Southampton for what is a crucial encounter.

A 2-0 victory for the Gunners on Sunday against Manchester United kept them in touch with the scrap for UEFA Champions League qualification places. The victory means Arsenal are seven points back on third place Liverpool having played two games fewer.

The reason the Reds are looking over their shoulder is because they were held by Saints at Anfield on Sunday. Claude Puel's side evidently remain sharp and determined at this point in the campaign despite being marooned in mid-table.

Here's a look ahead to the showdown at St Mary's, including the key viewing details and the latest team news for both sides.

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Southampton: Charlie Austin was reportedly close to making a return against Liverpool, so he could be involved for the home side in this one. Virgil van Dijk remains sidelined.

Likely XI: Fraser Forster; Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Ryan Bertrand; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Steven Davis; Dusan Tadic, Nathan Redmond, Manolo Gabbiadini

Arsenal: As relayed by the Arsenal website, after hobbling off against United, Granit Xhaka is a doubt for the Gunners, while Shkodran Mustafi is also pushing to start after his recent injury layoff.

Likely XI: Petr Cech; Rob Holding, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Kieran Gibbs; Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck

Match Preview

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The loss to rivals Tottenham Hotspur would have been tough to take for Arsenal, but they showcased tremendous determination to respond against United on Sunday.

Granted, the visitors rested key men with other commitments in mind. But there was an authority about Arsenal's play, one that's been growing in prominence since Wenger made the unexpected switch to a three-man defence.

It's been the catalyst for improvement, and the Gunners' top-four hopes have been reignited. As we can see here, Bleacher Report's James McNicholas is beginning to believe:

There have been some crucial individuals who have helped Arsenal's upturn in form. Koscielny has been excellent at the heart of the three-man defence, Xhaka is beginning to find his feet in midfield, while Sanchez is revelling in the freedom afforded to him.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been Arsenal's best performer as of late, though. The England international has been used as a right wing-back and has channeled his energy and dynamism to great effect. He'll be keen to put in a strong showing against his former club on Wednesday.

As noted by Miguel Delaney of The Independent, his delivery into the box has been much improved:

Southampton will represent a test for the Gunners, though. While plenty of teams in the middle third of the table have downed tools at this point in the campaign, Saints scrapped well against Liverpool to earn a point.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The hero on the day for the south-coast outfit was Forster, who kept out James Milner's second-half penalty. The 'keeper also made a brilliant late stop to keep out Marko Grujic's header.

Per Squawka Football, a penalty save had been a long time coming for the ex-Celtic man:

Southampton's issues have been at the other end as of late, with Gabbiadini struggling to capture the sparkling form he showcased earlier in 2017. If they're going to trouble the Gunners, it's imperative they are more direct and inventive in the final third.

Arsenal should have too much as a result. While there are still some deep-rooted issues that need to be addressed, the signs are that the team is ready to finish the 2016-17 campaign strongly. With a Champions League spot still potentially there for the taking, they'll edge an entertaining affair.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Arsenal