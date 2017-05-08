3-Star QB Joe Milton Commits to Michigan over Georgia, Florida

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Michigan Wolverines bolstered their future quarterback depth Sunday when Joe Milton joined their 2018 recruiting class.

He announced the news in a video:

The 6'4 ½" and 222-pound Milton is a 3-star prospect, per Scout, and No. 29 overall player, No. 10 quarterback in the South region and No. 3 quarterback from the state of Florida in his class.

Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press (h/t USA Today) noted he also considered the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs and made trips to visit all three schools.

Milton also took to Twitter Sunday before the video was released:

Scout's breakdown of his game pointed to his athleticism, which should help him pick up yardage with his legs and extend plays when the pocket breaks down. He also sports a strong throwing arm, highlighted by his ability to hit receivers in stride on the deep ball.

Scout did say he needs to improve his intermediate accuracy, which could be an issue as he competes for playing time in what promises to be a crowded Michigan quarterback room in the future.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters is already on campus, and freshman Dylan McCaffrey will factor into the future starting race as well. Scout ranks McCaffrey as a 4-star prospect and the ninth-best quarterback in the class of 2017.