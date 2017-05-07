    Giants Team Bus Breaks Down on Way to Airport After They Were Swept by Reds

    The San Francisco Giants' woes didn't come to an end on the field Sunday when they lost their third straight game to the Cincinnati Reds

    According to Dave Flemming of ESPN, the Giants' player bus broke down on the way to the airport following the contest.

    Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News noted the staff bus picked up the players on the shoulder of the highway.

    According to Baggarly, the Giants' team bus also broke down early in southpaw Madison Bumgarner's career, and the pitcher proceeded to fix it. Bumgarner is on the disabled list and wasn't there Sunday to play the role of Mr. Fix It, however.

    The breakdown was part of a rough weekend in Cincinnati for the Giants. They lost the three games by a combined score of 31-5 and are now 11-21 and sitting in last place in the National League West.

    San Francisco will hope for better luck on the field and highway Monday when it starts a series in New York against the Mets.