Lakers Rumors: Latest on Lonzo Ball Rumblings and Upcoming Roster Decisions

The Los Angeles Lakers head into the first Magic Johnson-led offseason with the franchise icon pulling the personnel strings.

He's already receiving praise for sending the team's leading scorer, Lou Williams, to the Houston Rockets for Corey Brewer and a first-round draft pick. The Lakers didn't intend to win many games down the stretch in an attempt to increase their chances at securing a top-three draft pick. Head coach Luke Walton also tinkered with minutes of key players for good measure.

Now, it's time to start turning the Lakers' fortune around for the better. The draft lottery, which is out of the team's control at this point, will set the stage for roster moves this summer during free agency.

Nonetheless, if Los Angeles' pick falls within the top three, who would they go after among the talented incoming rookies? What's Johnson's stance on Paul George?

Lakers Hoping to Land Lonzo Ball

Of course, the Lakers would be interested in guard Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand that comes with him. ESPN.com's Chad Ford reported the team's interest in the dynamic backcourt talent.

"The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it," Ford said. "But they'll likely have to land in the top two to get him."

Aesthetically, it's a perfect match. LaVar Ball dropped among a sea of stars at the Staples Center, watching his son, who is Magic's handpicked talent to bring the franchise back to Showtime status.

There's a decent chance Ball stays in Los Angeles to wear purple and gold. However, some pingpong balls have to fall in the Lakers' favor during the May 16 lottery. Secondly, if they're not holding the No. 1 draft pick, one or two teams would have to pass on the UCLA product, barring a trade.

Ball's father already expressed interest in embracing the Lakers—likely in part to push his brand in a big market.

Director of Analytics Resigns

As the new regime rearranges the furniture within the organization, those holding posts from the previous reign continue to drop out. Yuju Lee, the team's director of basketball analytics, voluntarily resigned after refusing a lesser role, per ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes.

"Sources tell ESPN that the Los Angeles Lakers tried to demote Yuju Lee, their director of basketball analytics, but he instead decided to leave the organization altogether. Wednesday was Lee's last day. He worked for the team for four seasons, starting as a consultant during the 2012-13 season," Baxter said.

Lee adds his name to a list of those who decided to resign somewhat on their terms.

After owner Jeanie Buss relieved her brother Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak of their duties within the organization, as expected the dominoes started to fall behind them. Former strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco and ex-assistant general manager Glenn Carraro decided to get a head start on chasing opportunities elsewhere.

Magic Johnson Will Pursue Paul George

Swept in all the hype around the possibility of landing Ball and the changes within the organization, a source close to Johnson expects him to pursue George at some point, per Sporting News writer Mitch Lawrence:

"But in light of what has happened this entire season, right through their Game 3 debacle when they blew the biggest lead in playoff history, you really have to wonder if Indiana wants to go in all-in on George. So it's no surprise that Johnson will probably pursue George and set out to build a title team around him, according to multiple sources who have known Johnson over the years."

George didn't look like a clutch performer during the playoffs, but Lakers fans would love to see him return to his home state and don the purple-and-gold uniform.

The four-time All-Star's future in Indiana could end abruptly, especially with new president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard getting to implement his vision for the franchise. The Pacers' offseason moves may tip off whether the team feels confident in retaining George. Magic will be monitoring every transaction for an opportunity to pounce on a centerpiece player for his young roster.

During the past offseason, Larry Bird, Pritchard's predecessor, added several assets, including Jeff Teague, Thaddeus Young and Al Jefferson, to push the team into title contention and satisfy George's appetite for winning. However, the Pacers didn't immediately jell under head coach Nate McMillan in his first year with the club.

Pritchard and George will likely have deep discussions in the coming weeks—some of those talks may involve a specific team out west.