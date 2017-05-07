Emma Reportedly Suffered Shoulder Injury at WWE Live Event in England

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE star Emma was injured Sunday in Liverpool, Engalnd during a WWE live event, per Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

She reportedly hurt her shoulder after an awkward landing, ending the six-person tag team match that was in progress.

The match paired Emma with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax against the trio of Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James. A hit from Sasha led to the injury, which caused a ringside physician to help her backstage.

Emma had only recently returned from a back injury that kept her out of action for much of the last year. After undergoing surgery in May, it took her until February to finally reappear on the scene.

Hopefully, the latest issue won't keep her out of the ring nearly as long.