Charles Harris, Dolphins Agree to Rookie Contract

The Miami Dolphins and 2017 first-round pick defensive end Charles Harris have reached an agreement on a contract.

The Dolphins announced Harris' signing on Twitter.

The Dolphins made Harris the 22nd overall pick in April's draft. He had a successful three-year career at the University of Missouri, recording 34.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. The 22-year-old was named to the All-SEC Second Team in each of the past two seasons.

Per Spotrac, the total value of Harris' rookie contract with the Dolphins can reach $10.8 million and includes a signing bonus of just over $6 million.

Former Missouri defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski, who now works at the University of Miami, had high praise for Harris after the Dolphins drafted him, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post:

[Harris] is the hardest working and one of the smartest guys I’ve ever coached. A fierce competitor. He plays with great desire. He is a guy I expect to be very successful. He’s been successful at everything. Nothing has been given to him. A 2-star out of high school. Behind a lot of good players at Missouri. Great get-off. Can really lean. A great spin move.

The Dolphins aren't lacking for talent on the defensive line. Cameron Wake, Ndamukong Suh and Andre Branch combined for 22 of the team's 32 sacks last season.

Age was the big issue that Miami needed to fix up front on defense. Wake is 35 years old, followed by Suh at 30 years old. Branch is only 27, but Harris gives Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke a high-ceiling young player to build around.



Playing in the same division as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the Dolphins know they have to attack the quarterback if they want to be thought of as one of the top defenses in the AFC.

With Harris now under contract, Miami's coaching staff can get to work molding him into the top-tier pass-rusher his raw talent suggests he can become.