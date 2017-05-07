DeMar DeRozan Says Raptors Would've Won vs. Cavaliers If LeBron Was on Toronto

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and would make a difference for any team in the league.

This came as no surprise to Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan after James' Cleveland Cavaliers swept his team in the second round Sunday, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

James' greatness is unquestioned as a four-time MVP, three-time champion, 12-time member of an All-NBA team and 13-time All-Star. DeRozan is particularly familiar with James' ability to thrive in the postseason after the Cavaliers eliminated the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and made quick work of them this year.

James enforced his will on the series with four dominant games of 35 or more points:

Game Result Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals 1 116-105, CLE 35 10 4 1 1 2 125-103, CLE 39 6 4 2 3 3 115-94, CLE 35 8 7 0 1 4 109-102, CLE 35 9 6 1 0 Source: ESPN.com

As for DeRozan, he was impressive in Game 3 with 37 points but scored just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in Game 2. He was also without his All-Star backcourt mate Kyle Lowry for the final two contests because of an ankle injury.

DeRozan's hypothetical situation is impossible to prove, but it's also hard to argue against considering James has monopolized the Eastern Conference with six straight trips to the NBA Finals as a member of the Cavaliers and Miami Heat.