    DeMar DeRozan Says Raptors Would've Won vs. Cavaliers If LeBron Was on Toronto

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball as DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the second half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
    LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history and would make a difference for any team in the league.   

    This came as no surprise to Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan after James' Cleveland Cavaliers swept his team in the second round Sunday, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

    James' greatness is unquestioned as a four-time MVP, three-time champion, 12-time member of an All-NBA team and 13-time All-Star. DeRozan is particularly familiar with James' ability to thrive in the postseason after the Cavaliers eliminated the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals last season and made quick work of them this year.

    James enforced his will on the series with four dominant games of 35 or more points:

    GameResultPointsReboundsAssistsBlocksSteals
    1116-105, CLE3510411
    2125-103, CLE396423
    3115-94, CLE358701
    4109-102, CLE359610
    As for DeRozan, he was impressive in Game 3 with 37 points but scored just five points on 2-of-11 shooting in Game 2. He was also without his All-Star backcourt mate Kyle Lowry for the final two contests because of an ankle injury.

    DeRozan's hypothetical situation is impossible to prove, but it's also hard to argue against considering James has monopolized the Eastern Conference with six straight trips to the NBA Finals as a member of the Cavaliers and Miami Heat.