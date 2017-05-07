Raptors' Norman Powell Says He Didn't Like LeBron James Pulling His Jersey

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell wasn't a fan of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James tugging on his jersey during Friday's Game 3 of their playoff series.

"They were subbing in PJ [Tucker], he thought I was coming out, he was pulling my jersey," Powell said before Sunday's Game 4, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. "I hit his hand away and told him, 'You don't do that.' I told him not to pull my jersey. We got into it a little bit. I told him not to pull my jersey. If he's trying to get my attention, call my name, call my number, but don't do that. Don't pull my jersey like that."

McMenamin noted the Raptors could have been whistled for an illegal substitution and resultant technical foul if James didn't prevent Powell from making his way to the bench.

Powell clarified it didn't matter whether it was James or anyone else in the league; he just saw the action of pulling the jersey as "a little disrespectful."

McMenamin pointed out there were a number of plays involving James during the Cleveland sweep that could have been seen as disrespectful. He pretended to take a sip of beer from a vendor in Game 1, spun the ball in his hands before drilling a three in Game 2 and said "Where are we headed tonight? Margaritas on me" to Toronto-native Drake after Game 3.

As for Powell, he scored in double figures in three of the four games but shot a mere 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) from three-point range in the series.

James has his eye on his fourth championship and likely won't give much thought to the incident moving into the Eastern Conference Finals.