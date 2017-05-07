John Wall, Wizards Use 26-0 Run to Crush Celtics 121-102 to Even Series at 2

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

John Wall stole the show once again Sunday, helping the Washington Wizards even a series they once trailed 0-2.

Thanks in part to a 26-0 run in the third quarter, the Wizards earned a 121-102 Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics. The second straight home victory now has the second-round matchup tied at two games apiece.

The two games in Washington were decided by a combined 46 points.

After missing his first nine shots, Wall began dominating on both ends of the court. He finished with 27 points, 12 assists and five steals, his 10th straight game in these playoffs with at least 20 points and seven assists.

The reaction from those watching along tell the story:

He turned heads throughout the game with his control on offense:

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas scored 19 points, but only two of them came in the second half of a disappointing showing for the Celtics.

Boston actually jumped out to a good start in this one, unlike the first three games of the series:

Thomas, who made each of his first five three-point shots, helped guide Boston to a first-quarter lead for the first time this round.

His counterpart starred in the second quarter, however, as Wall followed up a zero-point first quarter with 14 in the second. He also had some pretty assists in this stretch:

The point guard duel led to a 48-48 tie at halftime.

However, the game changed with a 42-point third quarter by the Wizards, led by one incredible run:

ESPN Stats & Info broke down the difference between the two sides:

Bradley Beal helped keep the lead in the fourth, bouncing back from a pair of poor showings the last two games. He scored 20 points in the second half to close out the 19-point win.

Washington was forced to play without key reserve Kelly Oubre, who was suspended for shoving Kelly Olynyk in Game 3. While this hurt an already shallow bench, the starters came through with 96 of the team's 121 points in the win.

Wizards Key Performers Player PTS AST REB STL +/- John Wall 27 12 3 5 +25 Bradley Beal 29 0 4 1 +18 Otto Porter 18 2 8 4 +34 Markieff Morris 16 5 10 3 +31 NBA.com

Olynyk responded with 14 points despite boos from the home fans whenever he touched the ball, although the rest of his teammates didn't do enough on the road.

The series will now be decided by the final three games, beginning with Game 5 Wednesday in Boston.

Even after losing the past two games in blowout fashion, the Celtics remain in good shape if they can keep winning at home. The Wizards were significantly worse on the road this season and can't win the series without at least one victory in Boston.