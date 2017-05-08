5 Biggest Issues Los Angeles Lakers Must Address This Offseason

0 of 5

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Any NBA team that fails to make the playoffs four years running has some issues to address. Such is the case with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team in transition.

The Purple and Gold ripped the bandage off in February. That’s when the franchise’s controlling owner, Jeanie Buss, fired her brother Jim Buss along with longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak, replacing them with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka as the president of basketball operations and GM respectively.

The Lakers' misfortunes can’t be laid solely at the feet of former front office execs. And certainly, a crop of talented young players obtained through recent drafts, along with the hire of Luke Walton as the team’s new head coach, provide a good base for Johnson and Pelinka to build upon.

But L.A. is also hampered in its growth by the costly long-term signings of two veteran players last summer—Luol Deng and Timofey Mozgov. And there’s no guarantee that L.A. will survive the upcoming draft lottery and keep their top-three-protected pick.

So this battered team watches from the sidelines once again as others continue their postseason runs. But the weeks and months ahead will afford the opportunity to address roster needs as well as organizational talent.

The Lakers will move into a new $80 million state-of-the-art training complex this summer. It will be a fitting setting for a team turning the page.