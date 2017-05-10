Ranking Manchester United's Greatest Over-30 Signings of the Premier League Era

0 of 8

Manchester United have generally avoided signing older players. In the Premier League era, a small percentage of the players they have brought in have been north of 30 years old when they arrived at Old Trafford.

Sir Alex Ferguson built his reputation on young, dynamic sides, and the age profile of his signings lives up to that billing. But there were the odd exceptions. Occasionally Sir Alex would import a wily old stager to add experience and leadership to his dressing room.

Of the top five here, four were Fergie signings, and there are no prizes for guessing who the fifth is.

We decided to rank that top five, but before we do, there is a word about a couple of post-Ferguson signings that did not work out.

There's a special mention for a notable loan deal and an award for the best 29-year-old—because when you get a chance to talk about the signing of Robin van Persie, you take it.