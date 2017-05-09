Ranking Chelsea's Greatest Over-30 Signings of the Premier League Era

0 of 5

Stephen Munday/Getty Images

Look at Chelsea now and we see a club built for the future. Manager Antonio Conte has a team blended with youth and experience; it's one ready to take the Blues into the next generation as they attempt to reassert themselves at the top of English football.

It wasn't always the case, though. Before Chelsea could afford to sign up-and-coming stars for multi-millions, the Blues had to be far more creative with their transfer policy. They couldn't cherry-pick the best players in their prime, so they had to go for golden oldies.

Time was when the Chelsea dressing room was no stranger to players the wrong side of 30 and ready to cash in their football pension slips. Not quite Dad's Army, the club lacked youth as they leveraged their future on the past.

While there were some failures along the way, the policy worked, however. Chelsea signed some greats of the game who helped make them reach greatness themselves.

To celebrate that, Bleacher Report counts down its top five over-30 players Chelsea have signed in the Premier League era.