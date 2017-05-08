NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Top Targets in League

Elsa/Getty Images

While seven teams vie for a championship ring, the NBA rumor mill spits out intriguing reports pertaining to the top offseason targets.

Like any other offseason, NBA front offices work the phones in an attempt to make progressive changes over the summer. For future reference, the New York Knicks will be involved in several rumor reports after Carmelo Anthony's nightmare 2016-17 season.

The Chicago Bulls may continue to go through a transition as the organization puts together a plan for the future. What's the latest on Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler? Can this team return to the postseason as presently constructed?

NBA Executives Weigh In on Carmelo Anthony Trade to Los Angeles Clippers

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In every NBA discussion circle, whether it's the water cooler at a cookout or the barbershop, there's someone who feels Anthony should waive his no-trade clause for a move to the Clippers.

They're absolutely right, but at what cost?

League executives suggested the Clippers should deal J.J. Redick, Austin Rivers and Wesley Johnson for the 10-time All-Star, per New York Post reporter Marc Berman.

"It's a great deal for the Knicks—they get a shooter they need [Redick], Rivers is a perfect sixth man and even Wesley is long and athletic and a great locker-room guy. It's a solid trade for them. They haven't been able to win with Melo," said an anonymous executive on the hypothetical deal.

For starters, the Knicks have enough six-man worthy assets coming off the bench. A deal involving Anthony should yield at least another borderline starter behind Redick, which the Clippers don't have beyond their three star players.

For Los Angeles, the exchange should be enough to convince the organization to keep Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan together for another season with a strong starting lineup.

Teams Inquire About Kristaps Porzingis, He Denies Cryptic Tweet

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Knicks rumors don't stop with Anthony. Kristaps Porzingis' outward frustration with the team encouraged multiple front offices to inquire about the versatile 7'3" inside-outside threat, per ESPN's Ian Begley.

"It is unclear whether the discussions led to substantial trade parameters," Begley said. "Teams were inquiring about trading for Porzingis, 21, after he showed his frustration with the direction of the franchise by skipping the meeting."

There's no way team executive Phil Jackson even considers trading Porzingis after publicly trying to push Anthony out of New York. The power shift will swing in the Latvian star's favor after a deal for No. 7. Nonetheless, it doesn't hurt to ask, right?

However, Porzingis has already made it clear that he's all about winning games, per Berman. In the same report, he also talked about contemplating his future when it's time to do so. With those strong statements, Jackson has to turn things around or risk losing a one-of-a-kind player in a few seasons.

On Saturday, someone posted "LA Clippers" with three smiling emojis on Porzingis' account. Bleacher Report's Thomas Duffy screenshot the tweet:

Porzingis quickly denied he posted the tweet himself, via Twitter. Nonetheless, it's poor timing on the heels of his silent but stern season exit.

Uncertainty in Chicago

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After a rocky regular season, the Bulls shocked the Boston Celtics with two road victories in the postseason before losing four consecutive games without guard Rajon Rondo. The front office will have to answer to Wade and Butler as the summer approaches, per Chicago Tribune .

"Wade and Butler are scheduled to meet with management in the coming weeks, seeking organizational clarity on direction. No organizational consensus on Butler's future has been made," Tribune sources said.

Butler's name came up in trade rumors involving the Celtics near the deadline, and that trend should continue unless there's a definitive front office statement noting the intent to keep their top asset. Wade can opt out or stay for $23.8 million on the remaining year of his deal, per Spotrac.

It'll be interesting to see whether the organization attempts to appease Wade to retain the well-respected hometown talent and if his views align with the team's best player in Butler. For that reason, the Bulls may have to master a balancing act to keep both players happy and the club competitive for another season.