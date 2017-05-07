PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lucas Moura and Alexis Sanchez

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly want to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, with the Premier League side said to have already asked about the Brazilian attacker's availability this summer.

French publication L'Equipe outlined the Reds' interest, along with PSG's potential plans for £30 million-rated Moura (h/t Metro):

"L’Equipe claim that the Brazilian winger is aware that the French champions are prepared to sell him this summer if the right offer is made.

"But Liverpool will face strong competition for the 24-year-old as Atletico Madrid are also in the race.

"The report also claims that Lucas is happy in Paris with his Brazilian team-mates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, although Liverpool’s South American contingent could help the winger’s transition to Anfield."

Moura may be happy in the French capital, but his outlook could change if manager Unai Emery leaves after just one season in charge, per the reports. Emery's expensive side is trailing AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 title race.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Emery was hired based largely on his pedigree in Europe, after winning three-straight UEFA Europa League trophies with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Yet, he also oversaw PSG's collapse against Barcelona in the quarter-final of this season's UEFA Champions League, when Barca overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the round of 16 to win 6-1 in the second leg and advance.

It's fitting Emery's future should impact Moura's since the 24-year-old winger has featured heavily on the manager's watch this season.

Indeed, Moura has made 39 starts in all competitions, per WhoScored.com. The same source noted how the Brazil international has repaid Emery's faith with 17 goals and six assists.

It's little wonder PSG would want around £30 million for the South American. Yet Moura is still young and gifted enough to become a star turn at the Parc des Princes.

He's a mercurial talent, but one who can overwhelm defences with his pace, quality delivery and flair when at his best.

Arsenal Star Still the Main Focus for PSG

Alexis Sanchez remains PSG's main transfer focus despite ongoing rumours the club is close to agreeing a deal with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson has detailed how PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert is looking at both Aubameyang and Sanchez as he prepares to bolster his forward line: "Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but their focus remains on Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, a source close to the club has told ESPN FC."

Johnson also noted how the Paris club's confidence over a deal for Sanchez is growing: "PSG have not yet tabled an offer for the Gabon international because they remain convinced that they can persuade Sanchez to join in the summer."

PSG may be convinced about Sanchez, a player whose contract with the Gunners expires in 2018, but rumours have been growing about Aubameyang.

In fact, German sources Bild and Kicker (h/t Johnson) have even reported terms are already agreed:

Aubameyang is expensive, but he could be an easier capture than Sanchez, despite the latter's contract situation.

PSG aren't the only club on the Arsenal man's case, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly prepared to offer as much as £55 million for the Chilean attacker, per Sam Wallace and Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph.

Yet it's an offer PSG should match, especially since Sanchez would be a better fit than Aubameyang. The latter has developed into more of a true centre-forward during his time with Dortmund.

Former AS Saint-Etienne ace Aubameyang has scored 36 goals for BVB as a central striker this season, per WhoScored.com. As good as he's been, though, his arrival may stunt the progress made by PSG frontman Edinson Cavani this season.

The Uruguayan has responded brilliantly to the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and made the centre-forward role his own, becoming the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 33 goals, per the division's official website.

Sanchez can also play through the middle, but he is most effective in a roving role out wide. The 28-year-old would be ideal playing just off Cavani, awarding PSG increased fluidity and cutting edge in the final third.

A Sanchez-Cavani-Moura combination would give PSG a front three sure to be the envy of most of Europe's top clubs.