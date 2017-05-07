Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Mesut Ozil and Vinicius Junior

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona have been linked with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, as the Blaugrana reportedly see the German as an alternative transfer option should Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti prove unattainable. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to have passed the Blaugrana in the race to land Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Junior.

According to Calciomercato.com, the Catalans have marked Verratti as the perfect midfielder to replace Andres Iniesta, who could leave the club in the near future. There are doubts whether the Catalans can land the Italian, however, and Ozil is said to be their back-up option.

The former Real Madrid star still hasn't renewed his contract in north London, leading to plenty of speculation.

Former U.S. international Jimmy Conrad understands why he and team-mate Alexis Sanchez are reluctant to sign new deals:

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Gunners since his arrival in 2013, but Arsenal have dropped down the Premier League pecking order in the last few seasons and are in need of change.

The report says Arsenal will do what they can to keep Ozil around, but if he doesn't sign a new deal, they may be forced into a sale. His ability as a passer would fit well with Barcelona's approach to the game, although his past with Real would complicate a deal.

Meanwhile, Brazilian outlet Globoesporte (via Calciomercato.com) reported Real have moved ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Vinicius Junior, courtesy of a €45 million offer to his club Flamengo.

The teenager is seen as the brightest young talent in Brazil and has been frequently linked with the Catalans. Per the report, he dreamt of playing alongside his idol Neymar, who similarly was a target for both La Liga giants.

He's frequently compared to Neymar, and while previous Brazilian wonderkids have been unfairly compared to the Barcelona star, this one has merit.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The 17-year-old has dominated the opposition in his age group and held his own against older players, explaining why Los Blancos are willing to spend so much money already. He can't move to Europe before his 18th birthday, and per the report, he'll stay with Flamengo until 2018.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is a huge fan:

Barcelona's best offer for the youngster so far was €25 million, so the Catalans can still continue their negotiations and hope Neymar's presence makes a difference.