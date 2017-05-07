Brian Harman Wins 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Dustin Johnson Finishes 2nd

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Brian Harman capped off a thrilling final round at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship with a 28-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to earn a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez.

After starting the day in fourth place, Harman made his move with a 68 to finish 10-under par for the tournament. He hit back-to-back birdies on the last two holes to earn his second career PGA Tour win.

Johnson and Perez seemed destined for a playoff when they were tied for the lead at nine-under par walking off the course. It didn't work out the way they wanted, but Harman's thrilling close is one of the best PGA Tour highlights of the year so far.

Here are the final leaderboard and payout list for the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship:

2017 Wells Fargo Championship Payout ($7.5 Million Purse) Position Player Purse 1 Brian Harman $1,350,000 T2 Dustin Johnson $660,000 T2 Pat Perez $660,000 4 Jon Rahm $360,000 T5 Smylie Kaufman $273,750 T5 Kevin Tway $273,750 T5 Seung-Yul Noh $273,750 Source: PGATour.com

Here is the dramatic final putt that sent Harman into the clubhouse with the lead:

This was Harman's best round of the tournament, though he briefly looked out of it after a bogey on No. 15 dropped his score to eight-under par. He rebounded on the 17th hole with a fantastic approach shot that stopped less than five feet from the hole, setting him up for the easy birdie.

Harman has been all over the map this season. He did finish in the top 10 in the RBC Heritage three weeks ago, the last tournament he played, but missed three cuts in five tournaments before that.

The victory put Harman in exclusive company on the PGA Tour, per the Golf Channel's Justin Ray:

Harman's triumph ended his three-year winless streak on the PGA Tour, with his only other victory at the 2014 John Deere Classic. It also stopped the three-tournament winning streak Johnson had coming in.

As ESPN's Jason Sobel pointed out, even the smallest guy in the field has a chance to win on any given day:

Johnson started Sunday four shots off the lead, which was held by Patrick Reed at eight-under par, who barely made the cut after shooting 75 in the second round. He made his move with six birdies and just one bogey, appearing likely to make it four straight wins if he could get to the playoff with Perez.

Kyle Porter of CBS Sports noted how many golfers have fallen in Johnson's wake during his run of victories even before Sunday's final round came to an end:

While Johnson had to catch fire in rounds three and four, Perez was consistent throughout the weekend. He shot between 68-72 in each of the four rounds, and saved his best for last with this birdie on 18:

This was a day for late heroics from the top contenders. Johnson and Perez rose to the challenge when they had to and set the pace for the few players still remaining on the course when they finished.

Harman took their challenge and ran with it in the most dramatic way. The 30-year-old is starting to build momentum with consecutive top-10 finishes.