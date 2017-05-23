Adoree' Jackson, Tennessee Titans Agree to Rookie Contract

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans and cornerback Adoree' Jackson have agreed to terms on a contract.

The Titans announced Jackson's signing Tuesday.

Jackson was the 18th overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft, their second first-round pick after taking wide receiver Corey Davis at No. 5.

The total value of Jackson's deal is worth up to $11.3 million with a $6.3 million signing bonus under the NFL rookie wage scale, per Spotrac.

Two of Tennessee's biggest weaknesses in 2016 were at wide receiver and in the secondary. They addressed both positions in the first round by selecting Davis and Jackson.

Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus ranked the Titans' secondary as the NFL's eighth-worst last season.

"The Titans’ secondary was brought down by Perrish Cox, who, before getting cut towards the end of the season, was in the running to be the league’s lowest-graded cornerback," Claassen wrote. "Brice McCain tied a career-high six touchdowns allowed, but overall, it was still an improvement over his recent seasons on a per-snap basis."

Cornerback Logan Ryan was Tennessee's big free-agent acquisition. Jackson was the big defensive upgrade through the draft, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport praising his ceiling:

The Titans are one of the up-and-coming teams to keep an eye on in 2017. They went 9-7 last season, their first winning record since 2011, and they have a young star quarterback in Marcus Mariota to build around.

With Jackson as a potential anchor in the secondary, the Titans have the potential to take another step forward and make the playoffs for the first time since 2008.