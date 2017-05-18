Malik Hooker, Colts Agree to Rookie Contract

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts and safety Malik Hooker have agreed to terms on a contract on Thursday.

The team shared a photo of Hooker signing his contract:

The Colts made Hooker the 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He was a standout at Ohio State last year, when he was named a first-team All-American with seven interceptions and 5.5 tackles for loss in 13 games.

Insider Buzz: Dolphins Expect Big Role for Rookie DE Insider Buzz: Bills Expanding GM Search Insider Buzz: Bengals Taking 'Serious Heat' for Mixon Pick Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Winners and Losers of the 2017 NFL Draft Day 2 Quincy Wilson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Colts Rookie Insider Buzz: Jaguars May Not Use Option on Bortles Grading the Trubisky Pick Former Pitt RB Beat Cancer, Now Sets Sights on NFL Insider Buzz: CIN, KC & INDY Among Best Landing Spots for Joe Mixon What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season? What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency? What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver? Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

Under the NFL rookie wage scale, the total value of Hooker's contract can go up to $12.6 million with a $7.3 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Coming into the draft, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared Hooker's skill set to those of a legendary safety when he was coming out of college:

He has the best combination of range and ball skills that I've ever seen in a college safety. His anticipation and awareness is off the charts. I wasn't in Baltimore when Ed Reed was drafted, but I arrived the following year to scout for the Ravens and spent four years around the future Hall of Famer. Hooker is the closest thing I've seen to Reed seen since I've been scouting.

Pass defense was a problem for the Colts in 2016. They finished 27th in pass yards allowed and tied for 29th with eight interceptions.

Hooker brings instant credibility to that unit after showcasing his ball-hawking skills at Ohio State in 2016. His health will be worth keeping a close eye on, as he had surgery for a torn labrum and hernia in January, but the upside is off the charts for an Indianapolis team that needs to start taking advantage of Andrew Luck's prime years.