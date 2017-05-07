NASCAR at Talladega 2017 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Earns 1st Cup Win in OT

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off Jamie McMurray and Kyle Busch in a wild overtime finish at the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

It was Stenhouse's first Cup Series win.

Fox Sports NASCAR shared the exciting finish and momentous occasion for Stenhouse:

"We've been terrible for a long time," Stenhouse said after the race, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "So glad we parked it for my buddy Bryan Clauson. He was with me."

NASCAR shared the corresponding celebrations:

Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr. and Joey Logano tweeted their congratulations:

McMurray ultimately came in second, with Busch in third.

You can see the full results below:

POS DRIVER START PTS 1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 49 2 Jamie McMurray 23 36 3 Kyle Busch 10 42 4 Aric Almirola 22 33 5 Kasey Kahne 19 35 6 Kurt Busch 15 35 7 Brad Keselowski 3 40 8 Jimmie Johnson 30 35 9 Paul Menard 9 32 10 David Ragan 29 27 11 Denny Hamlin 11 36 12 Kyle Larson 21 30 13 Ty Dillon 28 24 14 Clint Bowyer 17 23 15 Chris Buescher 34 22 16 Cole Whitt 38 21 17 Elliott Sadler 35 0 18 Matt DiBenedetto 26 19 19 Daniel Suarez 7 18 20 Gray Gaulding 37 17 21 Joey Gase 39 0 22 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2 15 23 Kevin Harvick 6 23 24 Matt Kenseth 4 13 25 Ryan Newman 20 12 26 Brendan Gaughan 32 0 27 Corey LaJoie 36 10 28 Jeffrey Earnhardt 40 9 29 Landon Cassill 25 8 30 Chase Elliott 8 7 31 AJ Allmendinger 27 6 32 Joey Logano 12 10 33 Erik Jones 14 7 34 Michael McDowell 24 3 35 Martin Truex Jr. 13 16 36 Austin Dillon 18 1 37 Trevor Bayne 5 7 38 Danica Patrick 31 4 39 Ryan Blaney 16 11 40 Reed Sorenson 33 1 Source: NASCAR.com

While Stenhouse also won the pole coming into the race, he wasn't able to win either of the first two stages on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 to earn the day's first playoff point:

Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, won Stage 2 and the second playoff point.

All's well that ends well for Stenhouse, however.

A relatively clean race was interrupted with just 20 laps to go, as AJ Allmendinger nudged Chase Elliott, sending Elliott sideways and toward the wall. The corresponding crash and pileup left at least 16 cars damaged, per NASCAR, with Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Logano, Keselowski, among others, getting caught in the aftermath.

You can see the whole incident below:

NASCAR provided Patrick's perspective on the crash:

A Ryan Newman crash with just three laps to go led to another caution and overtime at Talladega. That set up a breathless finish, with a number of drivers jockeying for position. It looked as though Busch might pull off the win, as he started overtime in the lead. A daring maneuver by McMurray to split two cars, however, gave him in an excellent chance to steal the win.

In the end, however, Stenhouse stole the lead from Busch and was able to just hold off McMurray to earn his first win.

The Cup Series heads to Kansas City next Saturday for the Go Bowling 400.