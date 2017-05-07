NASCAR at Talladega 2017 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Earns 1st Cup Win in OT

NASCAR at Talladega 2017 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Earns 1st Cup Win in OTMay 7, 2017
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off Jamie McMurray and Kyle Busch in a wild overtime finish at the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
It was Stenhouse's first Cup Series win.
Fox Sports NASCAR shared the exciting finish and momentous occasion for Stenhouse:
FOX SPORTS: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
RT to congratulate Ricky @StenhouseJr on his FIRST @MonsterEnergy Series WIN at @TalladegaSuperS! Last lap: https://t.co/gbUod3GLJU5/7/2017, 10:19:01 PM
"We've been terrible for a long time," Stenhouse said after the race, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "So glad we parked it for my buddy Bryan Clauson. He was with me."
NASCAR shared the corresponding celebrations:
NASCAR @NASCAR
The whole team gets to celebrate this one. https://t.co/UvLIvtJxTJ5/7/2017, 10:25:05 PM
NASCAR @NASCAR
Flex on 'em, @StenhouseJr! 🏁 https://t.co/oNLaENt1no5/7/2017, 10:28:38 PM
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr. and Joey Logano tweeted their congratulations:
Darrell Wallace Jr @BubbaWallace
Yes yes yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Party time at the shop!!!!! @roushfenway awesome awesome job @StenhouseJr @mikehermanjr https://t.co/4rowPRGFxI5/7/2017, 10:19:28 PM
Joey Logano @joeylogano
Congrats @StenhouseJr. First Cup win at your home track is a great place to do it!5/7/2017, 10:34:11 PM
McMurray ultimately came in second, with Busch in third.
You can see the full results below:
|POS
|DRIVER
|START
|PTS
|1
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|49
|2
|Jamie McMurray
|23
|36
|3
|Kyle Busch
|10
|42
|4
|Aric Almirola
|22
|33
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|19
|35
|6
|Kurt Busch
|15
|35
|7
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|40
|8
|Jimmie Johnson
|30
|35
|9
|Paul Menard
|9
|32
|10
|David Ragan
|29
|27
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|36
|12
|Kyle Larson
|21
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|28
|24
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|17
|23
|15
|Chris Buescher
|34
|22
|16
|Cole Whitt
|38
|21
|17
|Elliott Sadler
|35
|0
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|26
|19
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|18
|20
|Gray Gaulding
|37
|17
|21
|Joey Gase
|39
|0
|22
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|2
|15
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|6
|23
|24
|Matt Kenseth
|4
|13
|25
|Ryan Newman
|20
|12
|26
|Brendan Gaughan
|32
|0
|27
|Corey LaJoie
|36
|10
|28
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|40
|9
|29
|Landon Cassill
|25
|8
|30
|Chase Elliott
|8
|7
|31
|AJ Allmendinger
|27
|6
|32
|Joey Logano
|12
|10
|33
|Erik Jones
|14
|7
|34
|Michael McDowell
|24
|3
|35
|Martin Truex Jr.
|13
|16
|36
|Austin Dillon
|18
|1
|37
|Trevor Bayne
|5
|7
|38
|Danica Patrick
|31
|4
|39
|Ryan Blaney
|16
|11
|40
|Reed Sorenson
|33
|1
|Source: NASCAR.com
While Stenhouse also won the pole coming into the race, he wasn't able to win either of the first two stages on Sunday.
Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 to earn the day's first playoff point:
FOX SPORTS: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Stage 1: Brad @Keselowski! Watch the final lap of today's opening run at @TalladegaSuperS. #NASCAR @FOXTV https://t.co/MjYhf2ZPEz5/7/2017, 7:13:57 PM
Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, won Stage 2 and the second playoff point.
FOX SPORTS: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
.@DennyHamlin holds off the field to win Stage 2 at @TalladegaSuperS! @CocaColaRacing #NASCAR #TasteTheFeeling https://t.co/FZIF0EzdUF5/7/2017, 8:16:16 PM
All's well that ends well for Stenhouse, however.
A relatively clean race was interrupted with just 20 laps to go, as AJ Allmendinger nudged Chase Elliott, sending Elliott sideways and toward the wall. The corresponding crash and pileup left at least 16 cars damaged, per NASCAR, with Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Logano, Keselowski, among others, getting caught in the aftermath.
You can see the whole incident below:
FOX SPORTS: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Here's a closer look at today's BIG crash at @TalladegaSuperS. Both @AJDinger and @ChaseElliott get air. #NASCAR https://t.co/nFPNXDZLiF5/7/2017, 9:24:50 PM
NASCAR provided Patrick's perspective on the crash:
NASCAR @NASCAR
Ride along with @DanicaPatrick in The Big One. #NASCARonFOX https://t.co/arU4NcngB45/7/2017, 9:34:30 PM
A Ryan Newman crash with just three laps to go led to another caution and overtime at Talladega. That set up a breathless finish, with a number of drivers jockeying for position. It looked as though Busch might pull off the win, as he started overtime in the lead. A daring maneuver by McMurray to split two cars, however, gave him in an excellent chance to steal the win.
In the end, however, Stenhouse stole the lead from Busch and was able to just hold off McMurray to earn his first win.
The Cup Series heads to Kansas City next Saturday for the Go Bowling 400.