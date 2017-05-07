    NASCAR at Talladega 2017 Results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Earns 1st Cup Win in OT

    TALLADEGA, AL - MAY 07: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #17 Fifth Third Bank Ford, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, lead the field at the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. held off Jamie McMurray and Kyle Busch in a wild overtime finish at the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

    It was Stenhouse's first Cup Series win.

    Fox Sports NASCAR shared the exciting finish and momentous occasion for Stenhouse:

    "We've been terrible for a long time," Stenhouse said after the race, per ESPN's Marty Smith. "So glad we parked it for my buddy Bryan Clauson. He was with me."

    NASCAR shared the corresponding celebrations:

    Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr. and Joey Logano tweeted their congratulations:

    McMurray ultimately came in second, with Busch in third.

    You can see the full results below:

    While Stenhouse also won the pole coming into the race, he wasn't able to win either of the first two stages on Sunday.

    Brad Keselowski won Stage 1 to earn the day's first playoff point:

    Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, won Stage 2 and the second playoff point.

    All's well that ends well for Stenhouse, however.

    A relatively clean race was interrupted with just 20 laps to go, as AJ Allmendinger nudged Chase Elliott, sending Elliott sideways and toward the wall. The corresponding crash and pileup left at least 16 cars damaged, per NASCAR, with Austin Dillon, Trevor Bayne, Danica Patrick, Matt Kenseth, Logano, Keselowski, among others, getting caught in the aftermath.

    You can see the whole incident below:

    NASCAR provided Patrick's perspective on the crash:

    A Ryan Newman crash with just three laps to go led to another caution and overtime at Talladega. That set up a breathless finish, with a number of drivers jockeying for position. It looked as though Busch might pull off the win, as he started overtime in the lead. A daring maneuver by McMurray to split two cars, however, gave him in an excellent chance to steal the win.

    In the end, however, Stenhouse stole the lead from Busch and was able to just hold off McMurray to earn his first win.

    The Cup Series heads to Kansas City next Saturday for the Go Bowling 400.