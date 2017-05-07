Eagles WR Torrey Smith and Wife Pay Adoption Fee for 46 Baltimore Animals

Though Torrey Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles this past winter, the wide receiver is still taking care of Baltimore.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old and his wife paid adoption fees for 46 animals at BARCS Animal Shelter’s “Pawject Runway.” They also made a donation on top of the fees.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, Smith is a regular at the event.

Smith spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Ravens before playing the previous two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

[Facebook, h/t Sporting News]