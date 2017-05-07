Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne for WWE UK Title Announced for NXT TakeOver Chicago

Mark Mainz/Getty Images

WWE United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate is due to defend his belt against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver in Chicago on Saturday, May 20.

According to WWE, the recently created championship will be defended on Amercian soil after Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the No. 1 contender for the gold.

Bate defeated Dunne to lift the title strap earlier this year in a fantastic contest showcasing British talent.

The champion recently defeated Mark Andrews in Norwich, England, to set up the mouthwatering encounter against his nemesis.

The previous bout between the two was an instant classic, and fans will be expecting a similar showing at the NXT event.

The Bruiserweight is desperate to capture the title and make a name for himself in front of a packed house in the United States.