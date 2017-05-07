    Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne for WWE UK Title Announced for NXT TakeOver Chicago

    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    NEW YORK - MARCH 18: The World Wrestling Entertainment logo hangs on a wall at a media conference announcing the all-star lineup of WWE WrestleMania XIX at ESPN Zone in Times Square March 18, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
    Mark Mainz/Getty Images

    WWE United Kingdom champion Tyler Bate is due to defend his belt against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver in Chicago on Saturday, May 20.

    According to WWE, the recently created championship will be defended on Amercian soil after Dunne defeated Trent Seven to become the No. 1 contender for the gold.

    Bate defeated Dunne to lift the title strap earlier this year in a fantastic contest showcasing British talent.

    The champion recently defeated Mark Andrews in Norwich, England, to set up the mouthwatering encounter against his nemesis.

    The previous bout between the two was an instant classic, and fans will be expecting a similar showing at the NXT event.

    The Bruiserweight is desperate to capture the title and make a name for himself in front of a packed house in the United States.