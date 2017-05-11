Jonathan Allen, Washington Redskins Agree to Rookie Contract

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Jonathan Allen waited a little longer than expected to go off draft boards last month, but he's finally inked his first NFL contract. Washington announced it signed the former Alabama defensive lineman to a rookie-scale contract Thursday.

Allen, 22, was the No. 17 overall pick in April's draft. Expected by most to be a top-10 selection, Allen fell in part because of concern over the long-term health of his shoulders. Doctors have diagnosed him with mild arthritis in both of his shoulders.

The drop allowed Allen to be available for a return home. He went to Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, right near Washington team headquarters.

“This is truly a blessing for me, not only to play for the NFL, but to be on the team I grew up watching,” Allen told reporters at his introduction. “This is just a great and tremendous honor. It’s just been a lot of hard work to this point in my life, but I would just like to say thank you. I’m excited and looking forward to going out there and getting my NFL career started with this great locker room. From the guys I met, I’m very excited.”

Allen recorded 28 sacks and 44.5 tackles for loss during his career at Alabama. He was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year, earned All-American honors and won the Bronko Nagurski, Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik awards in 2016.

Washington will hope Allen anchors the interior of its front seven without having to deal with too many shoulder issues. If he's able to withstand the pain, Washington will have gotten one of the five best football players in this class at a vastly reduced price.