Arsene Wenger Talks Beating Jose Mourinho in Arsenal-Manchester United Presser

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger downplayed any personal joy from earning his first Premier League win over managerial rival Jose Mourinho after the Gunners beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

It was Wenger's first league win against Mourinho in 13 attempts, per Squawka Football, but Wenger didn't revel in getting one over on his old rival, according to Sky Sports (h/t ESPN FC's Mattias Karen).

"It is not manager against manager," he said. "We have had many draws as well and there were some fantastic teams that we played against. It's between two teams, and at the end of the day that's what I make of it."

Wenger could have revelled in ending United's lengthy unbeaten run in the league under Mourinho, per Squawka:

However, he chose to rise above the bickering with a bitter rival who once infamously dubbed him a "specialist in failure."

Instead of focusing on Mourinho, Wenger kept his attention on Arsenal's still flickering hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are still sixth, but are now six points behind Manchester City in fourth. Arsenal have played a game less than the Citizens and have two games in hand on third-placed Liverpool, whom they trail by seven points.

Wenger still thinks Arsenal can finish fourth, but admitted his team will need help, per Sky Sports (h/t Karen): "We have still a chance mathematically, and we need some help as well from the teams around us."

Speaking of help, Wenger's men received some from Southampton, who held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield earlier in the day. The Reds might have won, but James Milner's penalty was saved by Fraser Forster.

Wenger expressed his delight with a save that has kept his team mathematically in touch with Liverpool, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard:

Returning to beating United, Wenger emphasised the importance of recovering from last Sunday's north London derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, per Sky Sports (h/t Karen): "It was important because we lost at Tottenham, it didn't happen many times. Overall you play Man United, another big game, you cannot afford to lose today. We responded."

The loss to Tottenham is Arsenal's only defeat in the last five matches since Wenger switched his team to a 3-4-3 formation. Commenting on the change to a back three, Wenger revealed his belief is team is now more secure since making the switch: "We had just one blip, and I think it was a bit physical. But overall, we look a bit more stable (since switching formations)."

Results back up the Arsenal manager's faith in the back three. Wenger deserves credit for adapting his tactics to stop a rot that saw the Gunners slip from title contenders to outside the top four in 2017.

However, the switch may have come too late to ensure the FA Cup finalists keep their two-decade place in the Champions League.