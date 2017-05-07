4-Star WR Prospect Cameron Brown Commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers

Source: Scout.com

The Nebraska Cornhuskers scored a huge commitment for their 2018 class Sunday from wide receiver prospect Cameron Brown.

Brown announced his decision to attend Nebraska on Twitter:

Coming out of Christian Brothers College High School in Missouri, Brown is a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 athlete from his home state and No. 25 athlete in the 2018 class, per Scout.com.

In Scout.com's analysis for Brown, he has the ability to play wide receiver or defensive back:

Fast, sudden athlete who could play defensive back or wide receiver in college. As a receiver, he has excellent ability after the catch with the speed to run by defenders downfield. He shows good body control and is able to create separation with sudden stop-starts and fluidity. He shows good ball skills and will go up and attack the football.

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley was understandably excited about his newest addition for the 2018 season:

The Cornhuskers are off to a strong start in next year's recruiting race. They have nine commits, including five 4-star prospects and two ranked in the top 100, per Scout.com.

The Big Ten has been owned by Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin over the past three years. Nebraska is doing its best to close the gap between those three powerhouse football programs.