European Club Rankings: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Roma on the Up

1 of 13

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

25. Atalanta (-1)

Atalanta have lost a little steam of late, drawing four of their last six Serie A games, the latest of which came against Udinese this weekend. Still, with Milan losing, the points gap between the two teams extends from five to six. That's European football all but guaranteed for the Bergamo side next season.

24. Hoffenheim (-2)

Hoffenheim offered Borussia Dortmund a huge advantage in the race for automatic Champions League football next season, falling 2-1 to them this weekend and slipping to fourth in the process.

23. FC Porto (-3)

FCP have drawn several key games down the stretch and finally, this weekend, it cost them. Whereas Benfica have generally reciprocated with a draw themselves, keeping title dreams alive, the Eagles won on Sunday to effectively end the race.

22. OGC Nice (-1)

A loss to Marseille at the Stade Velodrome officially ended Nice's approximate one percent chance of winning the Ligue 1 title this season. Third is where they'll finish, but they'll be proud of that.

21. Arsenal (+2)

Arsene Wenger finally recorded his first victory over Jose Mourinho, and although it was against a somewhat weakened team, it'll taste sweet nonetheless.