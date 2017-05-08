Ranking Arsenal's Greatest over-30 Signings of the Premier League Era

0 of 5

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

During his time at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger has been famously reluctant to sign players over the age of 30. The manager has a clear preference to invest in younger talent, but there have been occasions on which he's been convinced to recruit a more experienced player.

That's yielded mixed results. The likes of Sebastien Squillaci and Mikael Silvestre have arrived in north London only to look over the hill and out of their depth. However, there are players who have been able to use their maturity to the benefit the team.

In this piece, we count down the five best over-30 Arsenal signings of the Premier League era. That means we factor in players acquired before even Wenger's time, such as ageing goalkeeper John Lukic. They're ranked according to how successful they were during their time with the Gunners.

Read on to discover which veterans made the cut.