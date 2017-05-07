Diego Maradona Named Manager of UAE 2nd Division Side Al Fujairah

JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has surprisingly been named as manager of United Arab Emirates Division Two side Al Fujairah. The controversial former Los Albiceleste World Cup winner has agreed to join the team for a year, per a tweet from his advisor Rashid Ali Garcia (h/t Richard Forrester of The Sun).

Maradona hasn't taken charge of a team since being sacked by Dubai-based club Al Wasl in July, 2012, per Forrester. The 56-year-old's previous managerial experience also includes a stint in charge of the Argentina national team from 2008-10. He was sacked from the role after the 2010 FIFA Wolrd Cup.

Yet this could rates as Maradona's most daunting managerial challenge yet. He is taking over a side expected to return to the first division.

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

However, Maradona's surprise choice of new club has come after he stated his desire to one day manage former club Napoli. Last week, Maradona spoke to Italian TV (h/t Forrester) and expressed his ambition to help guide the club he inspired to a Scudetto title during his playing days: "Would I coach Napoli? If the people wanted it, then yes. First of all I have to sort out the problems I have here in Italy, then I can work for Napoli in Italy and in the world."

Instead, Maradona will now work somewhat under the football radar in the UAE. In the process, he'll continue the recent trend of prominent former players taking on surprising managerial appointments, with ex-Arsenal skipper Tony Adams' decision to take over La Liga strugglers Granada a prime recent example.