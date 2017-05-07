Jose Mourinho Says Europa League Win Priority over Top-4 Premier League Finish

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said it's impossible for Manchester United to finish in the top four of the Premier League after watching his side lose 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Mourinho identified winning the UEFA Europa League as more important than finishing fourth to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The result leaves United four points adrift of fourth place with three games left. Now, Mourinho has ruled out finishing fourth altogether, per James Olley of the London Evening Standard:

Instead, Mourinho has named winning the Europa League as more important for United, per freelance football analyst Ben Dinnery:

It's tough to fault Mourinho's logic on one level, especially since United are in the semi-final of the Europa League. The Red Devils already have a 1-0 lead over La Liga's Celta Vigo ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford this Thursday.