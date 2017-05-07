GolfSixes 2017: Denmark Defeats Australia in Final of Inaugural Tournament

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Denmark won the inaugural 2017 GolfSixes tournament after defeating Australia, 3-1, in the final at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard claimed the trophy after beating Scott Hend and Sam Brazel in front of an excited crowd.

Denmark had finished second in Group A on Saturday, but wins against France and Italy had driven them to the showpiece final in the £1 million event.

Scotland prevailed in the third-place decider, beating Italy 2-1 in a nearest-to-the-pin contest on the playoff hole.

GolfSixes 2017: Final Scorecard Holes 1 2 3 4 5 6 Meters 152 435 472 399 124 499 Yards 166 476 516 436 136 546 Pars 3 4 5 4 3 5 DENMARK Strokes 3 4 5 4 2 4 Points 1 1 1 AUSTRALIA Strokes 3 4 4 5 3 5 Points 1 GolfSixes.com

Final Recap

In a completely new format for the sport which has a touch of fresh glamour and excitement, it was the Danish team who prevailed.

An event where celebrity mixed with the public, the final was well received by all in attendance.

It was the Aussies who struck first blood with a birdie on No. 3, but it would be their only success in the shortened format.

Denmark won the final three holes to scoop the winner's prize at the first edition, to the disappointment of the Australians watching on.

The European Tour highlighted Denmark's recent team success:

According to the European Tour's official website, Bjerregaard was ecstatic about the victory.

"It's been an amazing week," said Bjerregaard. "The fans have been great, it's been great to see how many kids have been out here and hopefully some of them will want to get into golf after this. It's been a fun couple of days. I would love to see more of this.

He added: "Today got a little more serious, a little more down to business, but it's been so much fun, I think the crowds enjoyed it as well."

Australia had failed to take the lead during the first hole after missing a putt, and the Danish replicated their opponents' luck—spurning birdie opportunities on the second.

Hend's birdie gave the Aussie's the slight edge after the third, but Olesen and Bjerregaard took control of the match as they claimed a 2-1 lead.

Bjerregaard's recovery on the last gave Denmark two putts for victory, and Hend and Brazel accepted defeat with a handshake.