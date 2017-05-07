IPL Results 2017: Latest Scores, Points Table After Kings XI vs. Lions

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

Kings XI Punjab suffered a major blow during Sunday's Indian Premier League action as a late charge from Gujarat Lions in the final overs saw the latter side grab a six-wicket win with two balls remaining.

Gujarat sit well behind the top five in the race for the play-offs, and Punjab badly needed a win to close the gap with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In Sunday's other match, Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's a look at Sunday's results:

IPL Results Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/6 (20/20 ov); Kolkata Knight Riders 159/4 (15.1/20 ov) KKR won by 6 wickets (with 29 balls remaining) Kings XI Punjab 189/3 (20/20 ov); Gujarat Lions 192/4 (19.4/20 ov) GJL won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining) ESPN Cricinfo

The current IPL standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS Net RR Mumbai Indians 11 9 2 0 0 18 +1.058 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 8 4 0 0 16 +0.858 Rising Pune Supergiant 12 8 4 0 0 16 -0.060 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 6 5 0 1 13 +0.541 Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 0 0 10 +0.242 Gujarat Lions 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.369 Delhi Daredevils 11 4 7 0 0 8 -0.660 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 2 10 0 1 5 -1.454 ESPN Cricinfo

Kings XI lost Martin Guptil early in their innings but saw fellow opener Hashim Amla explode for a century, finishing with 104 from 60. Per ESPN Cricinfo's Freddie Wilde, the veteran has enjoyed a fine IPL so far:

Shaun Marsh chipped in 58 from 43, and Kings XI finished with a total of 189, which seemed more than enough against lowly Gujarat.

Lions openers Dwayne Smith (74 from 39) and Ishan Kishan (29 from 24) found a good rhythm early, however, and for the bulk of the chase, Gujarat's run rate was well above what was required.

Kings XI needed a boost and got it in the 18th over when Sandeep Sharma dismissed both Sureh Raina and Aaron Finch. Gujarat needed eight runs from the final over, and T Natarajan wilted under the pressure, bowling wide twice and giving up a four for the winning runs.

In Sunday's early match, Kolkata continued their march toward the play-offs with an easy win over Bangalore in a match that was plagued by late rains.

As shared by Wilde, the loss continued a dreadful run for Royal Challengers:

Bangalore's innings again started in disastrous fashion, with Chris Gayle caught on the first delivery he faced, and while Travis Head (unbeaten 75) and Mandeep Singh (52 from 43) enjoyed solid knocks, their team-mates fell well short.

The target of 159 was chased down in less than 16 overs, with Kolkata's openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn combining for 104 runs and the other batsmen finishing the job.