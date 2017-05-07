    IPL Results 2017: Latest Scores, Points Table After Kings XI vs. Lions

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    Gujarat Lions Aaron Finch plays a shot as Kings XI Punjab wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha looks on during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab at The Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on April 11, 2016. ------IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE- / AFP / SAJJAD HUSSAIN (Photo credit should read SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)
    SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

    Kings XI Punjab suffered a major blow during Sunday's Indian Premier League action as a late charge from Gujarat Lions in the final overs saw the latter side grab a six-wicket win with two balls remaining.

    Gujarat sit well behind the top five in the race for the play-offs, and Punjab badly needed a win to close the gap with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    In Sunday's other match, Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Here's a look at Sunday's results:

    IPL Results
    Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/6 (20/20 ov); Kolkata Knight Riders 159/4 (15.1/20 ov)KKR won by 6 wickets (with 29 balls remaining)
    Kings XI Punjab 189/3 (20/20 ov); Gujarat Lions 192/4 (19.4/20 ov)GJL won by 6 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
    ESPN Cricinfo

    The current IPL standings:

    IPL Standings
    TeamPLWLDN/RPTSNet RR
    Mumbai Indians11920018+1.058
    Kolkata Knight Riders12840016+0.858
    Rising Pune Supergiant12840016-0.060
    Sunrisers Hyderabad12650113+0.541
    Kings XI Punjab11560010+0.242
    Gujarat Lions1248008-0.369
    Delhi Daredevils1147008-0.660
    Royal Challengers Bangalore13210015-1.454
    ESPN Cricinfo

    Kings XI lost Martin Guptil early in their innings but saw fellow opener Hashim Amla explode for a century, finishing with 104 from 60. Per ESPN Cricinfo's Freddie Wilde, the veteran has enjoyed a fine IPL so far:

    Shaun Marsh chipped in 58 from 43, and Kings XI finished with a total of 189, which seemed more than enough against lowly Gujarat.

    Lions openers Dwayne Smith (74 from 39) and Ishan Kishan (29 from 24) found a good rhythm early, however, and for the bulk of the chase, Gujarat's run rate was well above what was required.

    Gujarat Lions batsman Dinesh Karthik (L) runs between the wickets as Kings XI Punjab bowler Mohit Sharma (R) reacts during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions at The Punjab Cricket Associat
    SAJJAD HUSSAIN/Getty Images

    Kings XI needed a boost and got it in the 18th over when Sandeep Sharma dismissed both Sureh Raina and Aaron Finch. Gujarat needed eight runs from the final over, and T Natarajan wilted under the pressure, bowling wide twice and giving up a four for the winning runs.

    In Sunday's early match, Kolkata continued their march toward the play-offs with an easy win over Bangalore in a match that was plagued by late rains.

    As shared by Wilde, the loss continued a dreadful run for Royal Challengers:

    Bangalore's innings again started in disastrous fashion, with Chris Gayle caught on the first delivery he faced, and while Travis Head (unbeaten 75) and Mandeep Singh (52 from 43) enjoyed solid knocks, their team-mates fell well short.

    The target of 159 was chased down in less than 16 overs, with Kolkata's openers Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn combining for 104 runs and the other batsmen finishing the job.