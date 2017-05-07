Stephen Curry Rises to 8th on All-Time Playoff 3-Point List

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry finished Saturday's Game 3 against the Utah Jazz with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The night was rather pedestrian by Curry's standards, especially given his subpar shooting (30 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three) performance. Despite his struggles, the Warriors collected a 102-91 victory at Vivint Smart Home Arena to take a 3-0 series lead, and their floor general made some history. Curry finished the night with just three three-point makes, but it was enough for him to surpass Chauncey Billups for eighth on the all-time list, per NBA History.

Curry has now connected on 270 three-point attempts in his career, placing him three ahead of Billups and six behind Paul Pierce for seventh all-time. However, he's played 81 fewer playoff games than Billups did to reach his total. Curry has played just 65 career postseason contests thus far, averaging 4.2 makes per appearance.

Golden State has also gotten off to a historic start to this postseason, joining the 1988-89 Detroit Pistons as one of two teams to begin the playoffs with seven straight wins after losing Game 7 of the NBA Finals the previous season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Warriors will attempt to break that streak with a Game 4 victory over the Jazz on Monday.