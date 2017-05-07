Arsenal End Manchester United's Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win in Premier League

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester United's unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end Sunday as Arsenal topped the Red Devils, 2-0, at the Emirates Stadium.

There was little to separate the two teams in the first half, but a quick double from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck gave the hosts the advantage after the break.

United were unable to mount a comeback, suffering their first loss in the league since October.

The Gunners shared the team sheet for the match via Twitter, which showed Hector Bellerin didn't make the starting XI for the hosts, and the visitors rested a number of stars:

Despite resting several starters, United were the better team early, and Petr Cech had to make a fine save after six minutes to deny Anthony Martial.

On the other side of the pitch, David De Gea showed his remarkable talents, positioning himself perfectly to save a shot from Aaron Ramsey.

Things settled down after the quick start, and United dropped back a little deeper, allowing Arsenal to take control. Alexis Sanchez played in Welbeck and wanted the ball back, but the former United star went for glory himself to the fury of the Chilean.

When he isolated Ramsey for a similarly heated talk moments later, Bleacher Report's Sean Swaby couldn't help himself:

The best chance of the half fell to Wayne Rooney, who really should have done better after a defensive blunder but couldn't work the ball past Cech. Per Paddy Power, manager Jose Mourinho seemed livid:

Nacho Monreal and Ander Herrera clashed heads to force a stoppage in play, and the pace dropped dramatically after. Both teams seemed content to head for the dressing rooms with a 0-0 score.

The second half didn't have the brightest start, but after 54 minutes, Xhaka set the Emirates Stadium alight with a long-range effort that deflected off Herrera and somehow beat De Gea.

ESPN FC's James Dall blamed the United midfielder:

Just three minutes later, Welbeck doubled the advantage. The England international positioned himself well to head home a great cross from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, giving De Gea no chance.

Per WhoScored.com, Welbeck has a tendency to haunt his former club:

Mourinho responded by introducing Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford in an effort to keep the unbeaten run alive. Rooney tried his luck with a free-kick from long range, but Cech easily guided the ball wide.

Rooney nearly pulled a goal back with a curling shot that flew inches wide after 74 minutes, and he failed to keep another effort on target after good work from Rashford.

Mourinho gave Scott McTominay his debut after 84 minutes, a clear sign he no longer believed in the win. After three minutes of injury time, Arsenal celebrated a big win in the race for the top four.

United's next outing will be in midweek against Celta Vigo, while Arsenal visit Southampton.