IPL Schedule 2017: Upcoming Fixtures, Odds, Start Times and Predictions

Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press

There are just nine games remaining in the regular season before the play-offs in the Indian Premier League 2017 as Mumbai Indians lead the competition on 18 points.

The eliminators begin Tuesday, May 19 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, with the battle for the top spots being the focus for the upcoming week.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rinsing Pune Supergiant remain MI's nearest challengers for their place at the top of the standings.

Here is the latest schedule, betting odds and predictions from the IPL:

2017 IPL T20: Upcoming Fixtures, Odds Date Time Fixture (Odds) Prediction Monday, May 8 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Hyderabad Sunrisers (13/12) vs. Mumbai Indians (10/11) Hyderabad win Tuesday, May 9 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kings XI Punjab (1/1) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (11/13) Kolkata win Wednesday, May 10 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Gujarat Lions (10/11) vs. Delhi Daredevils (9/10) Delhi win Thursday, May 11 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Mumbai Indians (3/4) vs. Kings XI Punjab (11/10) Mumbai win Friday, May 12 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils (1/1) vs. Rising Pune Supergiants (5/6) Pune win Oddschecker.com

Hyderabad Sunrisers vs. Mumbai Indians

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

Mumbai have been the outstanding team in the tournament this term, and their place is secured for the final rounds of the IPL.

The leaders face an intriguing trip to Hyderabad with the option of resting talent before the play-off matches.

Sunrisers need the victory, and with skipper David Warner in run-scoring form, it will lie with the Australian to inject inspiration.

Warner is leading the chase for the orange cap with 529 runs so far, but Shikhar Dhawan has also dazzled.

Dhawan has 388 runs to his name through the tournament and remains his team's second-highest scorer with a strike rate of 126.79.

SRH should comfortably make the play-offs, but victory against Mumbai will calm any nerves.

Prediction: Hyderabad win.

Delhi Daredevils vs. Rising Pune Supergiant

Aijaz Rahi/Associated Press

After a poor start to the IPL, the Daredevils have found some form and panache, but they host a Pune side not used to defeat.

The Supergiant has continued to beat most of their opponents, and they currently lie third in the standings.

Superstar cricketer Steve Smith leads the team from the front, and the Aussie is ranked eighth in the run-scoring charts.

Sanju Samson has been central to DD's recent revival, scoring 374 runs in 11 outings.

This is a game the home side cannot afford to lose, but if Smith and his team-mates arrive in fine fettle, it will be the visitors who collect the points.

Prediction: Pune win

All stats via IPLT20.com.