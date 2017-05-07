Kevin Durant Posts 2-Game Output for Warriors Last Matched in 1972

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant provided 38 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's 102-91 Game 3 victory over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. In doing so, he became the first Warriors player since Nate Thurmond in 1972 to produce consecutive 25-point, 10-rebound playoff performances, per NBA History.

Thurmond, who appeared in 54 postseason games with the Warriors, finished the 1972 playoffs averaging an astounding 25.4 points, 17.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 46.0 minutes per game. He was a 1963-64 All-Rookie Team selection, a five-time All-Defensive Team selection, a seven-time All-Star and has been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Durant, an eight-time All-Star and 2007-08 Rookie of the Year, is following up his fantastic debut season with the Warriors with dominance in the postseason. Through five playoff games thus far, Durant is averaging 24.4 points on 53.0 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game.

His move to Golden State has certainly lifted some weight off his shoulders in his pursuit of a championship. When Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, he averaged 41.9 playoff minutes per game. He shot just 45.5 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from deep en route to 28.8 points per contest across six postseason stretches.

While his sample size in Golden State is certainly much smaller than his run with OKC, it seems that playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson has opened up Durant's ability to score in a way many fans and critics alike thought it would.

The road to an NBA championship is far from over. Though the Warriors own a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Jazz after sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, either the San Antonio Spurs or the Houston Rockets would await them in the Western Conference Finals if they advance.