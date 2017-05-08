Predicting Oakland Raiders' Top Position Battles This Offseason

0 of 6

Most would expect a 12-4 team to have most positions filled with names in ballpoint pen—but not the Oakland Raiders.

Don't be alarmed. Steel sharpens steel. The cream of the crop rises with competition, and the Raiders will have the best of the best starting for the 2017 season. After the team's first rookie camp session, head coach Jack Del Rio spoke to the media about competition among all the players through the spring and summer.

Running back Jalen Richard, who rose through the ranks from an obscure undrafted rookie to the team's leading rusher for the 2016 season opener, knows all about maximizing on opportunities.

Last year, Oakland selected Vadal Alexander in the seventh round of the draft, and he logged five starts as a rookie. Wide receiver Seth Roberts and defensive lineman Denico Autry were success stories as undrafted free agents who became heavy contributors on the roster.

In Oakland, a rookie's draft status means nothing. Impressive practice habits and on-field production separate one teammate from another.

With that said, the Raiders will have competitive offseason battles to monitor all the way through preseason. We'll rank the six contested spots in ascending order, finishing with the most difficult prediction on an unclaimed position.