WWE Backlash 2017: Most Memorable Moments in PPV's History
On May 21, WWE Backlash 2017 promises to be every bit as exciting as its predecessors with what's on tap, including an exciting United States Championship clash between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.
Following a seven-year absence, Backlash returned to WWE's pay-per-view schedule in September 2016 as a SmackDown Live-exclusive event. The show was among WWE's best events of the year, so there are high expectations for the upcoming installment.
Backlash has hosted its fair share of monumental matches and memorable moments since its inception in 1999, from shocking twists and turns to titles changing hands. Each of them has solidified its spot in the annals of WWE history, with more moments to come in the years ahead.
Whether it has featured Superstars from Raw, SmackDown or both brands, Backlash has never been anything short of a solid show. What this year's version has in store remains to be seen, but it should at the very least continue the strong streak of exceptional events.
Ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view, let's look at the most memorable moments from Backlash's illustrious history.
Hulk Hogan Reclaims the WWE Championship (2002)
Although Hulk Hogan initially resented the fans for booing him upon his return to WWE in 2002 as part of the nWo, it wasn't long before the audience began to embrace the Hulkster again. His slow-burning face turn culminated at WrestleMania X8, when he lost to The Rock yet showed respect to The Great One afterward.
Once he severed ties with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, Hogan set his sights on Triple H and, more specifically, the WWE Championship. It had been nine years since he last held the gold, and he would stop at nothing until he had the prestigious prize back in his possession.
Truth be told, the match itself was far from a mat classic, at least from an in-ring standpoint. They didn't have the greatest chemistry, but that was almost irrelevant because of how beloved Hogan was by the Kansas City crowd.
Triple H was fresh off winning the WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania X8, but not even he could conquer The Immortal One on this night. The crowd roared as Hogan defeated The Game to become WWE champion for the first time in nearly a decade.
Granted, his time with the title was short-lived (losing it the following month at Judgment Day), but it was surreal to see Hogan as WWE champion in the twilight of his career nevertheless.
AJ Styles Captures His 1st WWE Championship (2016)
The resurgence of Backlash in September 2016 featured a marquee main event of Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. Prior to this point, Styles had a handful of shots at the strap but was unsuccessful on each occasion.
Then again, much had changed from when he originally challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE title to when he went up against Ambrose at Backlash. For starters, he beat John Cena twice before proclaiming himself as "the face who runs the place" on SmackDown Live.
He had more than earned the opportunity to vie for the WWE Championship at Backlash, but whether he would walk out with the title was another question. After all, Ambrose had been riding high for months as champion after capturing the prestigious prize at Money in the Bank.
Despite having only one other singles match together in 2016, Styles and Ambrose worked extraordinarily well together in their championship clash and put together an above-average main event. Both men had spectacular showings, though it was Styles who clinched the victory and his first WWE Championship in the process.
For years, Styles as WWE champion was merely a fantasy for fans, and that dream became an incredible reality at Backlash 2016, kicking off an awesome title run for The Phenomenal One.
Big Show Destroys John Cena (2009)
Few feuds since the dawn of the new millennium have been as personal as John Cena vs. Edge. They rekindled their ruthless rivalry in 2009 and traded the World Heavyweight Championship back and forth during WrestleMania season.
At Backlash, they went to war in a bout that was designed to conclude the feud: a Last Man Standing match. Not only would the winner take the title to their respective brand, but it would determine who the truly superior Superstar was once and for all.
Backlash 2009 was an exceptional event from start to finish, but this main event was what put it toward the top of the list of greatest installments ever. Cena and Edge never ceased to contest exhilarating matches, and without disqualifications and count-outs in play, they were allowed to take their fight all around the arena.
From Cena delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Edge in the crowd to The Rated-R Superstar hitting Cena with a con-chair-to, the match produced a number of memorable moments. However, no one knew what to expect once their bad blood spilled over to the stage.
Before Cena could put Edge away, Big Show surfaced out of nowhere and put his longtime rival through the spotlight, causing it to explode and incapacitating Cena in the process. The mini pyrotechnics show was masterfully done and resulted in a world title win for Edge.
Stone Cold Steve Austin Aids the Rock in Winning the WWE Championship (2000)
At WrestleMania 2000, The Rock was on the verge of victory when he was betrayed by Mr. McMahon, who cost him the WWE Championship. Rock didn't soon forget that double-cross and fought valiantly against the system in the weeks that followed.
When he received his next shot at the strap, at Backlash in 2000, it would be in a standard singles match versus Triple H as opposed to the Fatal 4-Way that took place at 'Mania. On paper, this appeared to have evened the odds for The Great One, but he still had the deck stacked against him with the McMahons determined to keep the title on The Game.
Stone Cold Steve Austin was originally slated to appear in Rock's corner for the match despite their checkered past, but he was conspicuous by his absence throughout the night. To make matters worse, Shane McMahon declared himself the special guest referee, so Rock's chances of capturing the championship were slim to none.
Rock attempted to overcome every obstacle he was presented with, including interference from Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson. He was bound to be beaten if it weren't for the returning Stone Cold, who received a racous reaction from the audience.
Once The Texas Rattlesnake cleaned house, Rock was able to lay out Triple H for the pinfall victory. Rock's title win was historic in itself, but it was the earth-shattering ovation for Stone Cold that fans will forever remember.
Mick Foley Makes a Star out of Randy Orton (2004)
Randy Orton helped restore an ample amount of prestige back to the Intercontinental Championship during his lengthy reign with the belt during the first half of 2004, but no one posed more of a threat to his run as champ than Mick Foley.
In late 2003, Orton disrespected Foley on an episode of Raw by kicking him down a flight of stairs. Their feud continued to escalate once Foley resurfaced at the Royal Rumble and eliminated Orton from the match, leading to Orton's Evolution defeating Foley's Rock 'n' Sock Connection at WrestleMania XX.
That would have been a rather underwhelming end to that stage of Foley's in-ring career, but thankfully, he was intent on going out on a high note. Therefore, he challenged Orton to one last fight at Backlash, this time in a No Holds Barred bout for his Intercontinental Championship.
The Legend Killer was up for the challenge, if only to add another notable name to the list of icons he had extinguished. Ultimately, he did much more than that, proving himself as a singles star on the rise by surviving Foley's onslaught and refusing to give in to his hardcore tactics.
When Orton endured countless thumbtacks to the back and Foley still couldn't put him away, it was evident he was the real deal. His successful title defense against the future WWE Hall of Famer was merely the icing on the cake.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is a digital journalism major at Endicott College. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.