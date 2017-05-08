WWE Backlash 2017: Most Memorable Moments in PPV's History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On May 21, WWE Backlash 2017 promises to be every bit as exciting as its predecessors with what's on tap, including an exciting United States Championship clash between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

Following a seven-year absence, Backlash returned to WWE's pay-per-view schedule in September 2016 as a SmackDown Live-exclusive event. The show was among WWE's best events of the year, so there are high expectations for the upcoming installment.

Backlash has hosted its fair share of monumental matches and memorable moments since its inception in 1999, from shocking twists and turns to titles changing hands. Each of them has solidified its spot in the annals of WWE history, with more moments to come in the years ahead.

Whether it has featured Superstars from Raw, SmackDown or both brands, Backlash has never been anything short of a solid show. What this year's version has in store remains to be seen, but it should at the very least continue the strong streak of exceptional events.

Ahead of the anticipated pay-per-view, let's look at the most memorable moments from Backlash's illustrious history.