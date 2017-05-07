    La Liga Table 2017 Week 36: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

    VALENCIA, SPAIN - MAY 07: Ezequiel Garay of Valencia celebrates after scoring the first goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and CA Osasuna at Mestalla Stadium on May 7, 2017 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
    Malaga, Espanyol, Alaves and Valencia all won in La Liga on Sunday. The latter thrashed relegated Osasuna at the Mestalla Stadium, while Malaga ended the day by hammering UEFA Europa League semi-finalists Celta at La Rosaleda Stadium.

    Here are the final scores from Sunday's matches:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 36 Results: Sunday Scores
    HomeScoreAway
    Alaves1-0Athletic Bilbao
    Valencia4-1Osasuna
    Deportivo La Coruna1-2Espanyol
    Malaga3-0Celta Vigo
    Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

    La Liga 2016/17 Week 36 Table: Sunday Standings
    PositionClubPlayedWonDrawnLostGoal DifferencePoints
    1Barcelona3626647484
    2Real Madrid3526635784
    3Atletico Madrid3622864174
    4Sevilla3620971869
    5Villarreal3618992163
    6Athletic Bilbao36195121262
    7Real Sociedad3619512662
    8Eibar3615912854
    9Espanyol36141111-153
    10Alaves36131211-451
    11Malaga3612915-445
    12Celta Vigo3513517-1144
    13Valencia3612717-843
    14Las Palmas3610917-1539
    15Real Betis3510718-1937
    16Deportivo La Coruna3671118-2132
    17Leganes357919-2330
    18Sporting Gijon366921-3127
    19Granada364824-5020
    20Osasuna3631023-5019
    Recap

    Valencia had centre-back Ezequiel Garay to thank for sending them on their way to a big win. Garay got the goal rush going with a well-taken brace.

    In the process, Garay joined two other defenders who have found the net twice in the same game this season, per OptaJose:

    Strikers Simone Zaza and Rodrigo each scored in the last 20 minutes to wrap up an impressive result for Los Che. The result continues Valencia's impressive home form on manager Voro's watch, according to Yahoo Sport UK's Andrew Gaffney:

    Valencia slipped to 13th despite the win, but Malaga moved up to 11th after beating Celta Vigo with room to spare at home. Precocious winger Javier Ontiveros got the ball rolling for Malaga, scoring with a terrific strike on 26 minutes.

    The 19-year-old is a burgeoning talent who has been proving his worth in the final third recently, per La Liga's official Twitter account:

    Malaga were two up on 56 minutes when midfielder Recio calmly converted a penalty won by striker Sandro Ramirez. It was Sandro who put the gloss on the performance when he tapped in during stoppage time to finish off a flowing move.

    A core of young talent, including Sandro, Ontiveros and Arsenal target Pablo Fornals, has Malaga on the rise. Yet Sid Lowe of the Guardian gave the credit to the man in the dugout for the hosts:

    Malaga are moving in the right direction, but Europa League semi-finalists Celta look as though they've lost focus in La Liga.

    One team also sliding is Deportivo La Coruna, who slipped to a costly home defeat to Espanyol. Leo Baptistao put the visitors in front early on, before Gerard Moreno emphatically doubled the lead from close range.

    Unheralded striker Moreno has become the deadliest frontman in Spain from inside the box:

    Espanyol are now ninth, one place above Alaves, after the latter beat Athletic Bilbao at home in the day's earlier game. Atletico Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez lashed in the only goal in spectacular fashion after 53 minutes.

    The European picture still looks solid in La Liga, with Athletic remaining in the Europa League places, despite their defeat. It's too late for Espanyol, Alaves and Malaga to make a run for Europe, but all three squads are proving they have underrated quality in their ranks.