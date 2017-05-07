La Liga Table 2017 Week 36: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

fotopress/Getty Images

Malaga, Espanyol, Alaves and Valencia all won in La Liga on Sunday. The latter thrashed relegated Osasuna at the Mestalla Stadium, while Malaga ended the day by hammering UEFA Europa League semi-finalists Celta at La Rosaleda Stadium.

Here are the final scores from Sunday's matches:

La Liga 2016/17 Week 36 Results: Sunday Scores Home Score Away Alaves 1-0 Athletic Bilbao Valencia 4-1 Osasuna Deportivo La Coruna 1-2 Espanyol Malaga 3-0 Celta Vigo Sky Sports

Here's what those results mean for the updated standings:

La Liga 2016/17 Week 36 Table: Sunday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 74 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 57 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 41 74 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 18 69 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 21 63 6 Athletic Bilbao 36 19 5 12 12 62 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 6 62 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 8 54 9 Espanyol 36 14 11 11 -1 53 10 Alaves 36 13 12 11 -4 51 11 Malaga 36 12 9 15 -4 45 12 Celta Vigo 35 13 5 17 -11 44 13 Valencia 36 12 7 17 -8 43 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 -15 39 15 Real Betis 35 10 7 18 -19 37 16 Deportivo La Coruna 36 7 11 18 -21 32 17 Leganes 35 7 9 19 -23 30 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 -31 27 19 Granada 36 4 8 24 -50 20 20 Osasuna 36 3 10 23 -50 19 Yahoo Sports

Recap

Valencia had centre-back Ezequiel Garay to thank for sending them on their way to a big win. Garay got the goal rush going with a well-taken brace.

In the process, Garay joined two other defenders who have found the net twice in the same game this season, per OptaJose:

Strikers Simone Zaza and Rodrigo each scored in the last 20 minutes to wrap up an impressive result for Los Che. The result continues Valencia's impressive home form on manager Voro's watch, according to Yahoo Sport UK's Andrew Gaffney:

Valencia slipped to 13th despite the win, but Malaga moved up to 11th after beating Celta Vigo with room to spare at home. Precocious winger Javier Ontiveros got the ball rolling for Malaga, scoring with a terrific strike on 26 minutes.

The 19-year-old is a burgeoning talent who has been proving his worth in the final third recently, per La Liga's official Twitter account:

Malaga were two up on 56 minutes when midfielder Recio calmly converted a penalty won by striker Sandro Ramirez. It was Sandro who put the gloss on the performance when he tapped in during stoppage time to finish off a flowing move.

A core of young talent, including Sandro, Ontiveros and Arsenal target Pablo Fornals, has Malaga on the rise. Yet Sid Lowe of the Guardian gave the credit to the man in the dugout for the hosts:

Malaga are moving in the right direction, but Europa League semi-finalists Celta look as though they've lost focus in La Liga.

One team also sliding is Deportivo La Coruna, who slipped to a costly home defeat to Espanyol. Leo Baptistao put the visitors in front early on, before Gerard Moreno emphatically doubled the lead from close range.

Unheralded striker Moreno has become the deadliest frontman in Spain from inside the box:

Espanyol are now ninth, one place above Alaves, after the latter beat Athletic Bilbao at home in the day's earlier game. Atletico Madrid loanee Theo Hernandez lashed in the only goal in spectacular fashion after 53 minutes.

The European picture still looks solid in La Liga, with Athletic remaining in the Europa League places, despite their defeat. It's too late for Espanyol, Alaves and Malaga to make a run for Europe, but all three squads are proving they have underrated quality in their ranks.