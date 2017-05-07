Dana White: Mayweather-McGregor Date 'Lost' to Canelo-GGG

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The biggest crossover fight in combat sports history has hit another snag.

After months of apparent negotiations and discussions, and the promotional tug of war and complications associated with something of its magnitude, Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor has lost its target date, at least according to UFC frontman Dana White.

"We just lost our date to Canelo and [Gennady Golovkin]," he told Fight Hub TV. "But good. That's a good fight. I'll be at that one too." White was in attendance for Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday and relayed this tidbit in real time upon learning of the Canelo-Golovkin booking.

Alvarez won a dominant unanimous decision, after which it was announced he would meet the man known as GGG on September 16.

White didn't seem too ruffled at the prospect, complimenting both boxers and giving a brief analysis of the matchup. He also discussed the differences between boxing and MMA and paid respect to the sweet science and its influence on his career as a promoter.

For his part, McGregor has bigger things than Mayweather to focus on after recently welcoming a son into the world. He also previously said he wasn't expecting to fight Money before the end of this year anyway.

Assuming we believe White, that September 16 was being targeted for Mayweather vs. McGregor, it raises the question: When will this unprecedented fight be rescheduled for? In the meantime, fight fans can look forward to the biggest actual boxing match the sport could put together finally getting booked.

Follow me on Twitter @matthewjryder.

