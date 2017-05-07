Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria Wins Windy Stage 3, Takes Pink Jersey

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors won Sunday's Stage 3 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia in windy conditions, while team-mate and general classification contender Bob Jungels made a move in the standings.

The two riders were part of a lead group that escaped a bunch sprint thanks to the wind and played their advantage out perfectly. Gaviria is the new leader in the standings, but Jungels was the biggest winner with an eye on the rest of the Giro.

Here's a look at the stage results, via the Inner Ring:

The current classification:

Recap

Sunday's stage was the last on the island of Sardinia and once again featured a mostly flat course, with just one categorised climb.

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Jan Tratnik of CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Ivan Rovny of Gazprom–Rusvelo, Kristian Sbaragli of Dimension Data and Eugert Zhupa of Wilier Triestina formed the early break and were given a handsome lead, with the peloton focused on getting through the day and forcing a bunch sprint.

As shared by Global Cycling Network, a strong tailwind aided the leaders in the initial part of the stage, but with that same wind coming from the front in the final 40 kilometers, a sprint seemed inevitable:

Sbaragli dropped back after winning the intermediate sprint, leaving three leaders, while in the background, splits formed due to the wind. Everything came together with 26 kilometers to go, which was much further from the line than the top sprinters would have liked.

The winds really kicked in during the last 20 kilometers, leading to this tweet from the Inner Ring:

The top sprinters had to give it their all just to stay in position, and with the contenders for the pink also fighting to be at the front of the bunch, plenty of energy was spent before a sprint even began.

At the worst possible time, GC leader Andre Greipel of Lotto Soudal had a mechanical issue, dropping back quickly after his chain came off. The bunch splintered completely, and Jungels was the main benefactor as he found himself in the lead group.

The 24-year-old worked his socks off to gain an advantage on his rivals, and his hard work launched Gaviria perfectly, with the Colombian grabbing the stage win.

Monday will be a rest day for the riders, ahead of the first real uphill finish in Stage 4. The peloton will tackle a second-category climb before finishing at Etna, an active volcano in Sicily. It will give the top contenders for the pink jersey their first chance to shine and should be a spectacular stage.