    2017 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Most Athletic 1st-Round Prospects

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    Markelle Fultz is one of the draft's most athletic prospects.
    The 2017 NBA draft looks poised to infuse the Association with another dose of high-upside athleticism. 

    It sounds almost dramatic on first pass. But the pro game keeps evolving with each infusion, forcing teams to run more lineups based on sheer athleticism and making traditional centers like Dwight Howard look like relics of a lost age—which is sort of what happens when a guy like Giannis Antetokounmpo can go from half court to the rim in two dribbles.

    While the 2017 class doesn't necessarily boast another talent like Antetokounmpo, the process will start to identify those athletic monsters at the upcoming combine, which should feature about 67 prospects.

    Before the draft process hits that major landmark, let's take a look at a mock and some of the athletic forces to keep in mind.

           

    2017 NBA Mock Draft

    PickTeamPlayer
    1Boston Celtics (via Nets)Markelle Fultz, G, Washington
    2Phoenix SunsJosh Jackson, F, Kansas
    3Los Angeles LakersLonzo Ball, G, UCLA
    4Philadelphia 76ersMalik Monk, G, Kentucky
    5Orlando MagicDe'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky
    6New York KnicksJayson Tatum, F, Duke
    7Minnesota TimberwolvesFrank Ntilikina, G, France
    8Sacramento KingsLauri Markkanen, F, Arizona
    9Dallas MavericksDennis Smith Jr., G, NC State
    10Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State
    11Charlotte HornetsZach Collins, C, Gonzaga
    12Detroit PistonsHarry Giles, F, Duke
    13Denver NuggetsIvan Rabb, F, California
    14Miami HeatJustin Jackson, F, North Carolina
    15Portland Trail BlazersTerrance Ferguson, G, Australia
    16Chicago BullsJohn Collins, F, Wake Forest
    17Milwaukee BucksTony Bradley, C, North Carolina
    18Indiana PacersJarrett Allen, C, Texas
    19Atlanta HawksIsaiah Hartenstein, F, Germany
    20Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)OG Anunoby, F, Indiana
    21Oklahoma City ThunderTJ Leaf, F, UCLA
    22Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State
    23Toronto Raptors (via Clippers)Moritz Wagner, F, Michigan
    24Utah JazzIke Anigbogu, C, UCLA
    25Orlando Magic (via Raptors)Jordan Bell, F, Oregon
    26Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)Josh Hart, G, Villanova
    27Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina
    28Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets)Justin Patton, C, Creighton
    29San Antonio SpursCaleb Swanigan, F, Purdue
    30Utah Jazz (via Warriors)Luke Kennard, G, Duke
    Author's projections. Projected order before lottery (May 16).

            

    Notable Athletic 1st-Round Prospects

    Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

    LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 08: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Washington Huskies sits on the bench with an injured ankle against the USC Trojans during a first-round game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Which player comes off the board at No. 1 probably comes down to which teams win the lottery.

    Still, it's hard to imagine a reality in which Washington's Markelle Fultz isn't the pick.

    It's easy to overlook the fact Fultz is an incredible athlete. He averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists per game not to mention 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. Oh, and he shot 47.6 percent from the field.

    But the video game-esque numbers had to stem from something. Look at it this way: Fultz is a 6'5" point guard with a 6'9" wingspan. The average NBA point probably comes in around 6'3" at best, so to say he's a pro-ready talent would be a gross understatement.

    Fultz' elite measurables go alongside his explosive power to change direction on a dime or get vertical. While he's alone in the clip, it's hard to argue this isn't impressive:

    In the above mock, Fultz comes off the board first to the Boston Celtics, which slaps him in the same backcourt as Isaiah Thomas. Years ago, such a pairing might create problems. But as hinted in the intro, the game keeps changing, and a player like Fultz is a big reason why.

          

    Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

    Some might beat the table for the Celtics to go a different direction with the first pick in the above mock. 

    Kansas' Josh Jackson is the only other direction.

    And what a direction he is. Jackson merely outclassed most opponents he encountered on the collegiate hardwood. Coming in a 6'8" and 202 pounds with room to grow, not to mention an 8'6" reach and 6'10" wingspan, made him a nightmare two-way player.

    He shouldn't have too much of an issue translating his game to the pros. The measurables and athleticism mean he can run anything from the point right on down to power forward in a given rotation. The versatility helped him produce 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.

    A note by ESPN.com on Jackson's scouting page says it all: "He is the best two-way player in the draft, with a combination of elite size, length and athleticism for a wing. He also has an ultra-competitive motor that makes him a handful on both ends of the court."

    The Phoenix Suns pull the trigger in the mock above because Jackson is the best player available. Paint broadly, and it's time the Suns stopped only focusing on the backcourt anyway, so the addition of a two-way monster like Jackson spaces the floor for and takes pressure off Devin Booker. 

           

    Jonathan Isaac, SF, Florida State

    ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 16: Marc-Eddy Norelia #25 of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Florida State Seminoles battle for position during a free throw in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournam
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    It's a shame Jackson casts such a large shadow over the rest of the forwards in the class because Florida State's Jonathan Isaac is a downright incredible prospect.

    Where to start? Issac checks in at 6'11" and 205 pounds with a 9'1" reach and 7'1" wingspan. Only 19 years old, he dropped 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last year while finding a way to shoot 50.8 percent from the floor.

    Isaac only falls behind because Jackson is a more ready prospect right now, with the Florida State product falling into more of a master-of-none classification.

    Also, as the Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks pointed out, the Seminoles didn't need to lean on Isaac like other programs did their star freshman, yet his ability to play all over the court makes him a surefire lottery pick.

    "At the age of 19, he has shown the ability to defend multiple positions, shoot the ball, put it on the floor, create for himself and others, rebound, and protect the rim. His skill set would allow him to fit on almost any team in the lottery, and a player with his combination of size, shooting ability, and athleticism makes for a useful NBA player, even if he never develops any further," Tjarks wrote.

    These factors make Isaac a top-10 selection by the Sacramento Kings in the above mock. The franchise strides into full-blown rebuilding mode and misses out on some of the star point guards in the class yet still gets a guy who can start next to Rudy Gay or outright take his slot.

    Allowed to run free and develop, Sacramento might be one of the better places Isaac could land to work on his game right away.

         

    All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.