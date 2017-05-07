Kristaps Porzingis' Twitter Account Posts, Then Deletes 'LA Clippers' Tweet

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis' official Twitter account posted and quickly deleted a tweet Saturday that said "LA Clippers" with three smiling emojis.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Porzingis does not always post his own tweets. It is possible someone who helps run the account meant to post something on a different account, realized the error and deleted the tweet. Berman cited a source who said it's also possible Porzingis was hacked.

The New York Knicks forward has not tweeted since or commented publicly on the matter.

