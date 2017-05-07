    Kristaps Porzingis' Twitter Account Posts, Then Deletes 'LA Clippers' Tweet

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 2: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks handles the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics on April 2, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Kristaps Porzingis' official Twitter account posted and quickly deleted a tweet Saturday that said "LA Clippers" with three smiling emojis.

    Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Porzingis does not always post his own tweets. It is possible someone who helps run the account meant to post something on a different account, realized the error and deleted the tweet. Berman cited a source who said it's also possible Porzingis was hacked.

    The New York Knicks forward has not tweeted since or commented publicly on the matter.

