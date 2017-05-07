Draymond Green Says He Doesn't Know If Utah Is a Place He Should Be Booed

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green explained his taunting of Utah Jazz fans during Saturday's Game 3 victory, saying he was confused by the crowd's vehement booing of him.

"Yeah, they were booing me pretty loud," Green said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I think there's some places I go where I should definitely should be booed. I don't know if this is one of them. I've never really had any beef with any players on the Jazz or done anything wrong to them. So, I don't know why they were booing me so loud, but I just reminded them they were down 2-0. Like, stop booing me like that. But it's fun."

Green taunted the Utah crowd in the second quarter before receiving his first technical foul of the postseason. He let the fans know loud and clear they were down 2-0 with a hand gesture and closed his hand, as if to tell them to be quiet. The Jazz fans continued to boo Green throughout the night.

Green finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists, his worst game of the series. He'd recorded 38 points over the first two games, torturing the Jazz by knocking down seven threes to go along with his typically brilliant defense and playmaking skills.

Perhaps in part due to first-half foul trouble, Green never got into a rhythm Saturday night. The jawing with fans happened after Green drew his third personal foul, which he continued to argue from the bench until he drew a technical.

"I said Bennie [Adams], that's bulls--t," Green said. "If that's really losing control of your emotions, then I don't know."

The Warriors were good enough still to get a 102-91 victory, thanks in large part to a 38-point performance from Kevin Durant.

Golden State now holds a 3-0 lead heading into Monday's potential close-out game in Utah. With Durant and Rudy Gobert also getting into a late-game altercation—one that both players dismissed as physical basketball—emotions were a little higher than expected in Game 3.