Kevin Durant on Flagrant Foul: 'That's Why They Call Our League Soft'

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant took exception to being called for a flagrant foul for pushing Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert late in Saturday night's Game 3 victory.

"It's just basketball," Durant said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "You push me, I pushed him, and you move on. But that's why they call our league soft ... because they call a flagrant for stuff like that.

"But I'm sure he didn't mind if we just moved on. I didn't mind if we just moved on with the play."

Durant was called for a Flagrant 1 foul with 1:24 remaining in Golden State's 102-91 victory. Gobert gave him a shove to get position in the paint, which then led to Durant shoving the Jazz All-Star from behind. The two then jawed in each other's face briefly before officials separated them and went to review the incident.

"I pushed him to get the ball and he didn't like it," Gobert said of the incident.

Durant and Gobert spent most of the evening as the best player on the floor for their respective teams. Durant finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds, carrying the Warriors offense as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both had off nights. Gobert had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists while playing his typical stalwart defense.

The Warriors hold a 3-0 lead over the upstart Jazz heading into Game 4 on Monday. They are one of two teams—the other is Cleveland Cavaliers—yet to lose this postseason. Utah is in the midst of its first postseason appearance since 2012 and its first trip to the conference semifinals since 2010.

It's pretty clear, based on what Durant and Gobert have said, that there is no lingering bad blood. This was just typical heat-of-the-moment competition stuff; it would be a surprise to see any level of follow-up tension in Game 4.