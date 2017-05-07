NBA Playoffs 2017: Latest Scores, Round 2 Bracket, Standings and More

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In a humorous twist, the NBA's conference semifinals have struggled to match the hype of the first round.

Which doesn't make the playoffs any less entertaining. Rather than seeing the Boston Celtics struggle with the Chicago Bulls, fans get a repeated dose of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, alongside other serious contenders, flipping a switch and running roughshod over the competition.

This was somewhat evident Saturday night when the Golden State Warriors—now with a healthy Kevin Durant who posted a game-high 38 points—slipped past the Utah Jazz in 102-91 fashion. An entertaining series, sure, and Utah deserves credit for sticking to a rebuilding plan and finding wild success, but it's a thing of beauty to watch a machine like Golden State go to work.

Sunday touts three offerings, of which at least two should be competitive affairs. Here's the outlook surrounding the bracket.

Saturday's Scores

Matchup Result Golden State vs. Utah GS 102-91 ESPN.com

Standings

Conf. Semifinals Result Boston vs. Washington BOS 2-1 Toronto vs. Cleveland CLE 3-0 Golden State vs. Utah GS 3-0 San Antonio vs. Houston SA 2-1 ESPN.com

Full playoff bracket available at ESPN.com.

Sunday Preview

Cleveland at Toronto

Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? Isaiah Thomas and the Celtics Make It Look Simple with 19 3-Pointers in Game 1 Isaiah Thomas Loses Tooth Kawhi Leonard Nails Clutch Jumper in the 4th Quarter Former NBA Star, Jerry Stackhouse, Is Now a D-League Coaching Powerhouse LeBron James Game One Versus Pacers Lebron Hits the Alley Oop During Game One Against the Pacers B/R Celebrates Start of 2017 NBA Playoffs with ‘8 Mile’ Tribute Can Pacers Rally on Home Court Advantage to Upset Cavs in NBA Playoffs? From Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Clutch: 5'9" Isaiah Thomas' Unlikely Rise in NBA KD Is the Slim Reaper- Final Born Ready (Again): Relive Lance Stephenson's Greatest Hits and Craziest Antics Are Steph Curry and Klay Thompson the Best Shooting Backcourt Ever? NBA Draft Risers and Fallers of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Leonard Clutch And-1 Aarron Gordon Dunks on Marcus Smart The Hype: Giannis Antetokounmpo Redefines Basketball with Unique Skills Lakers and Bucks Get Scrappy; Nick Young Ejected Booker Hits GW vs. Memphis The Hype - Joel Embiid ROTY Steph Curry Passes Dell Curry in Career Points Don't Forget About LeBron James in the MVP Race On This Day in 2004, Tracy McGrady Dropped 62 Points and Could Not Be Stopped Lebron Delivers a Powerful Dunk Against the Pistons Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off Andrew Bogut, Deron Williams Set to Make an Instant Impact on the Cavaliers The Cavaliers Were on Fire from Downtown Against the Hawks The Night in the NBA: LeBron Triple-Double Not Enough, Harden Crushes Clips Isaiah Thomas and DeMarre Carroll Scuffle Can Pelicans Big Duo of Boogie and 'The Brow' Thrive Together in New Orleans? Bucher Buzz: If Bulls Trade Butler This Summer, Wade Could Opt-out The Night in the NBA: Boogie Debuts, Dubs Go Off and LeBron Dominates Knicks Howard Beck's Winners and Losers of the NBA Trade Deadline Playing in a Small Basketball Market Is Brutal. Unless... Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Record-Setting NBA All Star Game MVP Performance From Russell Westbrook to Beyonce, the Best Fashion of NBA All-Star Weekend Ronaldinho Was Spreading the Barcelona Word at the NBA All-Star Weekend Russell Westbrook's MVP Campaign Fueled by the Fast Break NBA All-Star Uniforms Since 1st Game in 1951 Glenn Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd.3 Robinson III Dunk Contest Rd. 1 Derrick Jones Jr 1st Round Dunk Sager Strong Shootout Ernie Johnson Sager Tribute Speech Eric Gordon Wins 3 Point Contest Kyle Lowry Airballs First Shot at the 3-point Contest B/R Looks Back at the NBA Dunk Contest’s Greatest Moments with #DunkDominators Celebrity All Star Game Does the Mannequin Challenge NBA All-Star Weekend Is Here and So Is the New Wave Bucher Buzz: Magic Turned Down Deal for DeMarcus Cousins B/R Presents Hip-Hop Music Video Starring LeBron James and Other All-Stars Breaking Down Carmelo Anthony's Decade of NBA All-Star Game Dominance Can Starter-Snubbed Russell Westbrook Threepeat as NBA All-Star Game MVP? This 5'5" Pro Dunker Thinks He Could Win the NBA Dunk Contest History of Vinsanity Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Ultimate NBA All-Star Game GOAT LeBron James Is About to Take Over New Orleans Why the NBA’s Greatest Dunkers Are Passing on the Slam Dunk Crown From Gucci Mane to LeBron: How the Kiss Cam Is NBA’s Cupid Was Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine the Greatest Dunk Contest Ever? Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant Jaw with Each Other in KD's Return to OKC Russell Westbrook Pushes Kevin Durant Kevin Durant OKC Debut Welcomed with Boos Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Space Jam Dunk On This Day in the NBA: Allen Iverson Dropped 60 on the Magic in Philadelphia The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA Kerr Ejected Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings Michael Carter-Williams "Fouls" James Harden Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest? Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs CJ McCollum Making Moves DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime James Harden to Sam Dekker Alley-Oop Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process This Night in the NBA Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

This isn't one of the competitive series mentioned above.

Rather, LeBron has decided to put the Cavaliers on his back, scoring 35, 39 and 35 points in 116-105, 125-103 and 115-94 wins, respectively.

Perhaps the most lopsided series in recent memory, this is more about the Toronto Raptors falling apart than it is the Cavaliers hitting full stride. DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry continue to struggle as playoff performers after strong regular seasons, and the latter doesn't sound like he'll even suit up Sunday.

Call it the perfect storm, though. Toronto has almost predictably fallen apart at the same time the Cavaliers have done what they do—turned it on. Look at a note by ESPN Stats & Info:

So no, it probably doesn't matter much the Raptors get to play at Air Canada Centre Sunday.

And here's the rub—the Raptors can be a great team and still lose. As the above shows, most teams bow down at the hands of the champs. DeRozan, who dropped 37 points in Game 3, will probably put on a shooting clinic trying to keep the Raptors alive.

The underdogs on the brink against the unstoppable force makes Sunday's early affair worth watching.

Boston at Washington

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, one could make the argument the showdown between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards has been the most entertaining series of the playoffs so far.

Those making the claim wouldn't be far off.

There's something special about watching Boston's Isaiah Thomas—all 5'9" of him—gradually transform into one of the NBA's best scoring options while slashing to the rim and leaving defenders grasping at air or clutching ankles.

Thomas is the catalyst for Boston holding a 2-1 lead going into Sunday, his 33 points in a Game 1, 123-111 triumph merely a minimal talking point compared to his 53-point outburst in Game 2, a 129-119 overtime victory.

Washington took Game 3 in a 116-89 blowout, though the real highlight was an altercation between Kelly Oubre and Kelly Olynyk, which resulted in the suspension of the former:

All of the above poses an interesting question—did Washington figure out how to slow Thomas, and if it did, will it matter without Oubre on the court?

Granted, Oubre only averaged 19.6 minutes over the first three games (26 in Game 1, 28 in Game 2), but it's not so much about losing him outright as it is messing with the rotations.

Maybe Thomas exploits the mental mistake by the Wizards. Or maybe Washington perseveres in front of a home crowd with the understanding falling down 3-1 spells doom. The dynamics and superstars surrounding the matchup make it Sunday's best.

San Antonio at Houston

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Leave it to the San Antonio Spurs to come up with an unexpected twist.

The Spurs don't seem to care if James Harden of the Houston Rockets has a massive day. Seeing as how he's prone to those, it sounds like a terrible idea.

But look at Game 3—Harden poured in 43 points, more than his total combined production over the first two games of the series, and the Rockets still went down 103-92.

"It's a battle I've been trying to figure out all year long, to find a happy medium between scoring the basketball and facilitating," Harden said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com).

The Spurs have apparently found their happy medium. Even sans Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard has scored 21, 34 and 26 points to help the Spurs take a 2-1 series lead. More importantly, the reactions to Harden on the defensive end of the court explain the disparity between the two sides.

Houston didn't have too many problems getting past the Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 1 because Russell Westbrook didn't have the supporting cast necessary to produce when he went cold or the opponent shuttered him.

Funnily enough, now Harden and the Rockets find themselves in a similar position against a more complete team. The chess match comes to a head Sunday evening as Houston flirts with falling in the always-dangerous 3-1 hole.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.