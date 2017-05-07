    MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results: Dani Pedrosa Tops Marc Marquez

    May 7, 2017

    Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Dani Pedrosa takes a curve at Jerez de la Frontera race track on May 6, 2017 during the MotoGP fourth free practice session of the Spanish Red Bull Grand Prix. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
    PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

    Dani Pedrosa headed a Spanish one-two-three as he prevailed at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday at the Circuito de Jerez.

    The pole-sitter held off a late surge from his Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez and eventually claimed victory by more than six seconds, while Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo completed the podium lineup for his best result of the season by a distance.

    Rookie Johann Zarco impressed hugely to take fourth place as he pushed Lorenzo all the way to the finish. And Movistar Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales finished 10th and sixth, respectively, seeing the battle at the top of the championship tighten up significantly.

    Here are the final standings for the race:

    MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results
    Pos.PointsRiderNationTeamBikeTime/Gap
    125Dani PEDROSASPARepsol Honda TeamHonda45'26.827
    220Marc MARQUEZSPARepsol Honda TeamHonda+6.136
    316Jorge LORENZOSPADucati TeamDucati+14.767
    413Johann ZARCOFRAMonster Yamaha Tech 3Yamaha+17.601
    511Andrea DOVIZIOSOITADucati TeamDucati+22.913
    610Maverick VINALESSPAMovistar Yamaha MotoGPYamaha+24.556
    79Danilo PETRUCCIITAOCTO Pramac RacingDucati+24.959
    88Jonas FOLGERGERMonster Yamaha Tech 3Yamaha+27.721
    97Aleix ESPARGAROSPAAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia+31.233
    106Valentino ROSSIITAMovistar Yamaha MotoGPYamaha+38.682
    115Scott REDDINGGBROCTO Pramac RacingDucati+40.979
    124Hector BARBERASPAReale Avintia RacingDucati+43.199
    133Loris BAZFRAReale Avintia RacingDucati+43.211
    142Bradley SMITHGBRRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM+47.964
    151Karel ABRAHAMCZEPull&Bear Aspar TeamDucati+51.279
    16Sam LOWESGBRAprilia Racing Team GresiniAprilia+1'08.885
    17Takuya TSUDAJPNTeam SUZUKI ECSTARSuzuki+1'27.450
    Not Classified
    Andrea IANNONEITATeam SUZUKI ECSTARSuzuki18 Laps
    Tito RABATSPAEG 0,0 Marc VDSHonda18 Laps
    Cal CRUTCHLOWGBRLCR HondaHonda22 Laps
    Jack MILLERAUSEG 0,0 Marc VDSHonda22 Laps
    Alvaro BAUTISTASPAPull&Bear Aspar TeamDucati22 Laps
    Pol ESPARGAROSPARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM22 Laps
    BT Sport MotoGP provided a look at the front of the grid ahead of the race start in Andalucia:

    Suzuki's Andrea Iannone made the best move at the start as he went up in to third place.

    But it was Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Zarco who was most eye-catching in the early stages as he moved up as high as second before dropping behind Marquez and settling in third.

    With 22 laps to go, Cal Crutchlow crashed out the race from fourth, per MotoGP.com:

    Meanwhile, Pedrosa looked comfortable on the front as Ducati's Lorenzo, who has endured a tough start to the new season after switching teams, made fine progress through the field having started eighth on the grid. 

    It became abundantly clear after the midway point the winner would come from Repsol Honda, with the Spanish duo of Pedrosa and Marquez lapping significantly faster than the rest of the field.

    With 10 laps to go, Marquez, with a hard rear tyre, began to close on Pedrosa at the front. However, despite at one point cutting the gap down to under a second, the three-time world champion was kept at arm's length.

    He clearly decided late on he had no chance of catching his team-mate, and Pedrosa cruised home for his first race victory of the year.