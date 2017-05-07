MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results: Dani Pedrosa Tops Marc Marquez

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Dani Pedrosa headed a Spanish one-two-three as he prevailed at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday at the Circuito de Jerez.

The pole-sitter held off a late surge from his Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez and eventually claimed victory by more than six seconds, while Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo completed the podium lineup for his best result of the season by a distance.

Rookie Johann Zarco impressed hugely to take fourth place as he pushed Lorenzo all the way to the finish. And Movistar Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales finished 10th and sixth, respectively, seeing the battle at the top of the championship tighten up significantly.

Here are the final standings for the race:

MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results Pos. Points Rider Nation Team Bike Time/Gap 1 25 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 45'26.827 2 20 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda +6.136 3 16 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati +14.767 4 13 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha +17.601 5 11 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati +22.913 6 10 Maverick VINALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +24.556 7 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati +24.959 8 8 Jonas FOLGER GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha +27.721 9 7 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia +31.233 10 6 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha +38.682 11 5 Scott REDDING GBR OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati +40.979 12 4 Hector BARBERA SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati +43.199 13 3 Loris BAZ FRA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati +43.211 14 2 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM +47.964 15 1 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati +51.279 16 Sam LOWES GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia +1'08.885 17 Takuya TSUDA JPN Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki +1'27.450 Not Classified Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 18 Laps Tito RABAT SPA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 18 Laps Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda Honda 22 Laps Jack MILLER AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 22 Laps Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 22 Laps Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 22 Laps MotoGP.com

BT Sport MotoGP provided a look at the front of the grid ahead of the race start in Andalucia:

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone made the best move at the start as he went up in to third place.

But it was Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Zarco who was most eye-catching in the early stages as he moved up as high as second before dropping behind Marquez and settling in third.

With 22 laps to go, Cal Crutchlow crashed out the race from fourth, per MotoGP.com:

Meanwhile, Pedrosa looked comfortable on the front as Ducati's Lorenzo, who has endured a tough start to the new season after switching teams, made fine progress through the field having started eighth on the grid.

It became abundantly clear after the midway point the winner would come from Repsol Honda, with the Spanish duo of Pedrosa and Marquez lapping significantly faster than the rest of the field.

With 10 laps to go, Marquez, with a hard rear tyre, began to close on Pedrosa at the front. However, despite at one point cutting the gap down to under a second, the three-time world champion was kept at arm's length.

He clearly decided late on he had no chance of catching his team-mate, and Pedrosa cruised home for his first race victory of the year.