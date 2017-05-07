MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results: Dani Pedrosa Tops Marc Marquez

MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results: Dani Pedrosa Tops Marc MarquezMay 7, 2017
Dani Pedrosa headed a Spanish one-two-three as he prevailed at the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday at the Circuito de Jerez.
The pole-sitter held off a late surge from his Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez and eventually claimed victory by more than six seconds, while Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo completed the podium lineup for his best result of the season by a distance.
Rookie Johann Zarco impressed hugely to take fourth place as he pushed Lorenzo all the way to the finish. And Movistar Yamaha duo Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales finished 10th and sixth, respectively, seeing the battle at the top of the championship tighten up significantly.
Here are the final standings for the race:
|MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017 Results
|Pos.
|Points
|Rider
|Nation
|Team
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|25
|Dani PEDROSA
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|45'26.827
|2
|20
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|+6.136
|3
|16
|Jorge LORENZO
|SPA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|+14.767
|4
|13
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|+17.601
|5
|11
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|+22.913
|6
|10
|Maverick VINALES
|SPA
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|+24.556
|7
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|OCTO Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|+24.959
|8
|8
|Jonas FOLGER
|GER
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|+27.721
|9
|7
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|+31.233
|10
|6
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|+38.682
|11
|5
|Scott REDDING
|GBR
|OCTO Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|+40.979
|12
|4
|Hector BARBERA
|SPA
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|+43.199
|13
|3
|Loris BAZ
|FRA
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|+43.211
|14
|2
|Bradley SMITH
|GBR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|+47.964
|15
|1
|Karel ABRAHAM
|CZE
|Pull&Bear Aspar Team
|Ducati
|+51.279
|16
|Sam LOWES
|GBR
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|+1'08.885
|17
|Takuya TSUDA
|JPN
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|+1'27.450
|Not Classified
|Andrea IANNONE
|ITA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|18 Laps
|Tito RABAT
|SPA
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|18 Laps
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|LCR Honda
|Honda
|22 Laps
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|22 Laps
|Alvaro BAUTISTA
|SPA
|Pull&Bear Aspar Team
|Ducati
|22 Laps
|Pol ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|22 Laps
BT Sport MotoGP provided a look at the front of the grid ahead of the race start in Andalucia:
#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 @btsportmotogp
A reminder of your starting grid for the #SpanishGP: P1 - #DP26 P2 - #MM93 P3 - #CC35
Suzuki's Andrea Iannone made the best move at the start as he went up in to third place.
But it was Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Zarco who was most eye-catching in the early stages as he moved up as high as second before dropping behind Marquez and settling in third.
With 22 laps to go, Cal Crutchlow crashed out the race from fourth, per MotoGP.com:
MotoGP™ 🏁 @MotoGP
#CC35 has crashed out of 4th! #PE44 goes with him a few seconds later. Both ok #SpanishGP
Meanwhile, Pedrosa looked comfortable on the front as Ducati's Lorenzo, who has endured a tough start to the new season after switching teams, made fine progress through the field having started eighth on the grid.
It became abundantly clear after the midway point the winner would come from Repsol Honda, with the Spanish duo of Pedrosa and Marquez lapping significantly faster than the rest of the field.
With 10 laps to go, Marquez, with a hard rear tyre, began to close on Pedrosa at the front. However, despite at one point cutting the gap down to under a second, the three-time world champion was kept at arm's length.
He clearly decided late on he had no chance of catching his team-mate, and Pedrosa cruised home for his first race victory of the year.