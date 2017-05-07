Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Offer Price Revealed Amid Latest Rumours

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal's resolve to keep Alexis Sanchez looks set to be tested in the summer as Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a €65 million (£55 million) offer for the Chilean forward.

According to Sam Wallace and Jason Burt in the Telegraph, Bayern are confident they can beat fellow suitors Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus to the signing of Sanchez, hence the size of the reported bid.

Given Sanchez has only a year left on his contract with Arsenal, such a huge fee is a slight surprise, but it seems Bayern are attempting to price the competition out of the market.

The chance for Arsenal to potentially make £20 million on the £35 million they paid Barca for Sanchez in 2014 will surely be good to pass up, especially as the 28-year-old has cut an increasingly frustrated figure of late.

Per Wallace and Burt, there is a certain inevitability now about Sanchez leaving the Emirates Stadium, and Bayern look to be in the driving seat to sign him given the fee they are reportedly willing to offer.

He is unquestionably a player of huge quality who could be a major asset to Bayern next season as they look to defend their Bundesliga title and win the UEFA Champions League, especially with Franck Ribery now 34.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

The best Arsenal can hope for come the end of 2016-17 is another FA Cup final win, while their chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League are getting slimmer by the day.

Despite Arsenal's relatively poor 2016-17 campaign, Sanchez's goal return has still been impressive—he has netted 19 times and provided nine assists in 33 Premier League appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Per Wallace and Burt, the refusals by the Chile international and team-mate Mesut Ozil to pen new deals have plagued Arsenal all season.

But it would be a fairly decent result were they to sell Sanchez on to Bayern for £55 million, giving the Gunners significant funds to rebuild the squad without him.