Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Sergio Aguero and Joe Hart

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning a shock summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero as a replacement for the sidelined Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to Duncan Castles in the Sunday Times, Mourinho is prepared to "sanction a significant transfer fee" and match or better Aguero's current contract, but despite City manager Pep Guardiola making the Argentinian available for purchase, United's move is likely to be blocked.

The bitter rivalry between the two sides has meant few players have ever made the switch across Manchester.

Carlos Tevez controversially moved from Old Trafford to City back in 2009 to an appalled outcry from United fans.

Similar vitriol would surely be directed at Aguero should he move to United despite his huge contribution for City since joining the club in 2011—he has won two Premier League titles and netted 120 English top-flight goals in 178 appearances, per WhoScored.com.

Sergio Aguero: League Stats at Manchester City Season Apps Mins Goals Assists 2016-17 23(5) 2234 18 1 2015-16 29(1) 2375 24 2 2014-15 30(3) 2540 26 8 2013-14 20(3) 1539 17 6 2012-13 22(8) 1946 12 2 2011-12 31(3) 2602 23 8 WhoScored.com

Per Castles, Guardiola sees Aguero as surplus to requirements as he is unhappy with his "chance-conversion rate, susceptibility to injury and a failure to adapt to the manager’s tactical demands."

However, at 28 years old, he is still one of the top strikers in Europe and would be a brilliant addition to United's attacking line, with the Red Devils having been over-reliant on 35-year-old Ibrahimovic for goals in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is also reportedly eyeing a move for goalkeeper Joe Hart should United lose David De Gea to Real Madrid in the summer, as has been widely rumoured.

Castles reported that England No. 1 Hart—currently on loan at Torino after being sidelined by Guardiola—is the Portuguese manager's "preferred replacement" for De Gea.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

The 30-year-old certainly has the experience and pedigree to thrive at United given he is also a two-time Premier League winner.

There is arguably not a goalkeeper in the world who could adequately replace De Gea should he leave Old Trafford, but Hart would be a ready-made reliable replacement with much to prove and experience under his belt.

Both Aguero and Hart would be fine additions to United's squad in the summer as Mourinho looks to build a side capable of competing for the Premier League title again.

But it seems highly unlikely City will be prepared to let either player join their fiercest rivals.