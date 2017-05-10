Ranking Liverpool's Greatest over-30 Signings of the Premier League Era

0 of 6

Stu Forster/Getty Images

American actress Helen Hayes once said age is not important unless you're a cheese. However the same could also be said about Premier League footballers.

Life in the English top tier can be incredibly unforgiving for those past their prime. Just look at Wayne Rooney, who seems more out of place for Manchester United these days than a doner kebab appearing on the evening menu at a five-star hotel.

Liverpool's record when bringing in experienced players is, quite frankly, mixed.

Yet, since the start of the Premier League era, occasionally a new (yet still old) face has fought off Father Time to shine in the twilight years of their career at Anfield.

Here, Bleacher Report has picked out the club's greatest golden oldies, ranking the signings who rolled back the years after turning up on Merseyside after their 30th birthday.

Before the hits, however, there's a chance to remember some of the misses.